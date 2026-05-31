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Businessman Struck After Confronting Hit-and-Run Driver; Police Close Case Over His Swearing

Crime News

Businessman Struck After Confronting Hit-and-Run Driver; Police Close Case Over His Swearing
Road RageHit And RunPolice Investigation
📆5/31/2026 12:56 PM
📰DailyMail
73 sec. here / 8 min. at publisher
📊News: 49% · Publisher: 68%

Lee Holmes was run over while attempting to question a driver who had reversed into his vehicle. Despite video evidence, Cleveland Police dropped the case, pointing to Holmes's profanity. Holmes, a former Conservative Association chair with a law degree, calls the reasoning absurd and has sued the other driver's insurer.

A dramatic incident in Middlesbrough has escalated into a dispute over criminal liability after a businessman was struck by a vehicle he was pursuing following a road collision.

Lee Holmes, 53, who operates a residential lettings business and formerly chaired the South Tees Conservative Association, attempted to confront a driver who had twice reversed into his car before fleeing the scene. Holmes pursued the red vehicle, recording the encounter on his mobile phone. As he approached the driver's window, he was heard shouting expletives.

The driver then accelerated, throwing Holmes onto the hood and dragging him a short distance before he fell to the pavement, sustaining a cut to his head and bruises to his hip and elbow. Holmes provided Cleveland Police with video evidence and the car's registration number.

However, weeks later, the force closed the case, citing insufficient evidence and referencing Holmes's hostile verbal behavior during the confrontation. The decision provoked Holmes, who holds a degree in criminal law, to formally request a review under the Victims' Right to Review scheme; that review was denied, with police stating the case did not meet the evidential threshold test. Holmes has now initiated civil proceedings against the other driver's insurer and continues to demand a criminal investigation.

Cleveland Police maintained that extensive enquiries were conducted, including into a counter allegation, and that the decision was upheld through internal and independent review channels, directing further complaints to the Independent Office for Police Conduct

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Road Rage Hit And Run Police Investigation Victim's Rights Civil Lawsuit

 

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