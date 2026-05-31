Businessman Run Down After Confronting Driver; Police Close Case Over His Swearing

Lee Holmes was hit by a motorist who had earlier struck his car. Despite video proof, police dropped the case, pointing to Holmes's profanity during the altercation. He is now suing the driver's insurer and urging a reopening of the investigation.

A businessman was struck by a driver who had previously rammed into his car and fled the scene. Despite having video evidence and the vehicle's registration number, Cleveland Police closed the case, citing the victim's use of profanity during the confrontation as a factor.

The victim, Lee Holmes, a lettings agency boss and former chair of the South Tees Conservative Association, is now pursuing civil action and demanding a reinvestigation. The incident began when another driver cut off Holmes's vehicle in Middlesbrough. After his partner honked in frustration, the driver stopped, reversed into their car twice, and drove off. Holmes pursued to obtain insurance details, recording on his phone.

As he approached the red car, he shouted expletives. The driver then accelerated, slamming into Holmes's legs and sending him sprawling. Holmes suffered a head cut, bruised hip and elbow, and could have sustained far worse injuries. Holmes provided police with dashcam footage and the car's registration.

Weeks later, he was informed the case was closed. A police letter noted his ".

"shouting and swearing"" as part of the rationale, and stated the evidence did not meet the ". "evidential threshold test"" for prosecution. Holmes, who holds a degree in criminal law, argues that the driver's actions-deliberate collisions and attempted running-over-warranted charges. He has launched a civil suit against the other driver's insurer and continues to call for the police to reopen the investigation.

Cleveland Police confirmed the case was closed after extensive enquiries, including a counter-allegation, and that both internal and Victims' Right to Review processes upheld the decision. They directed complaints to the Independent Office for Police Conduct. Holmes maintains that his use of strong language, while perhaps unwise, should not outweigh clear video evidence of dangerous driving and assault





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Hit And Run Police Investigation Dashcam Evidence Assault Victim Rights Civil Lawsuit

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