Businessman left frustrated by police decision not to take action after being run down by driver

A businessman has been left frustrated by the police decision not to take action after he was run down by a driver who had earlier rammed into his vehicle. Lee Holmes, 53, was pursuing the red car when he was mowed down, but the police told him they could not take any action because he was swearing at the driver. Holmes has now launched a civil action against the insurance company of the other driver and is calling for the police to reopen their investigation.

A businessman who was run down by a driver after a car crash has been left frustrated by the police decision not to take action .

Lee Holmes, 53, was pursuing a red car that had earlier rammed into his vehicle and then sped off when he was mowed down. However, the police told him they could not take any action because he was swearing at the driver when he went to remonstrate with him. In a video of the incident, Holmes can be seen pursuing the red car and then confronting the driver, who reverses into him and then drives off.

Holmes was left with a cut on his head and a bruised elbow and hip, but the police said they could not charge the driver because of Holmes' behaviour. Holmes has now launched a civil action against the insurance company of the other driver and is calling for the police to reopen their investigation. The incident took place in February after the other driver cut up the car Holmes was in and then his partner beeped his horn in anger.

The other driver then reversed into Holmes' vehicle and drove off, before doing it again seconds later. Holmes and his partner then had to go after him to get his details and record his registration number. Holmes has a degree in criminal law and said he is shocked by the police decision not to take action. He said: 'A driver deliberately crashed into us and then tried to run me down.

From my understanding, there's a number of things the police could have charged him with. Instead, they've got a problem with me swearing and shouting, which is ridiculous.

' Holmes added: 'If I'd landed on my head I could have been seriously injured or even killed and I'm lucky that didn't happen. ' The police said they had carried out extensive enquiries and investigated a counter allegation, but deemed there was insufficient evidence to progress. Holmes has asked for a review of the decision to close the case, but this was rejected.

He is now calling for the police to reopen their investigation and has launched a civil action against the insurance company of the other driver





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