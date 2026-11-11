US
Advertisement
Lifestyle

Businesses Honor Veterans with Freebies and Discounts on Veterans Day

wsfa12news#338 in United States
Businesses Honor Veterans with Freebies and Discounts on Veterans Day
Veterans Day Freebies · United States Military Appreciation · November 11Th
Advertisement

On November 11th, numerous restaurants and businesses show appreciation for US military personnel with complimentary meals, drinks, and other perks.

As Americans across the nation observe Veterans Day on November 11th, businesses are going the extra mile to honor the sacrifices and service of US military personnel. With numerous restaurants and establishments offering free meals, drinks, and other perks to veterans and active-duty servicemen and women, this year's celebrations are a testament to the unwavering gratitude of the community towards these heroes.

Mainstream Restaurants Provide Discounted Meals to Veterans

Established names like Bob Evans, Biscuit Belly, Denny's, and Cracker Barrel are among the numerous businesses joining the celebration, offering a wide range of complimentary dishes and drinks to those with military IDs.

Also readTexas Veterans Legal Aid Week brings free civil legal help to San Antonio veterans

Chain Restaurants Cater to Veterans with Unique Offers

From Chipotle, where veterans and active-duty personnel can enjoy free chips with their purchase, to Applebee's, where a complimentary dine-in entree awaits veterans, every detail seems to be carefully crafted to create an unforgettable experience.

Freebies and Discounts Abound Across the Nation

Veterans are spoilt for choice with numerous options available, ranging from the free Original Grand Slam at Denny's and a buy-one-get-one-free entree at Rubio's, to Golden Corral's complimentary buffet and Logan's Roadhouse's select menu deal.

Advertisement

From Local Eateries to Iconic Chains, the Community Rallies Around

From small eateries like the locally-cherished Hoss's Steak and Sea House to national brands, Outback Steakhouse and Chili's, the collective efforts are all part of an ongoing tribute to those brave men and women who protect and serve the United States.

For those looking to take advantage of these Veterans Day deals, it is essential to check individual restaurant websites for eligibility requirements, as well as any possible location-specific variations in participating businesses. Some establishments may also offer similar discounts on other days; it's always a good idea to inquire beforehand.

wsfa12news#338 in United States

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here.

Advertisement
Veterans Day Freebies United States Military Appreciation November 11Th Veterans Day Deals Discounts For Veterans US Military Personnel

More on Lifestyle

See all

Texas Lottery launches Patriotic Payout scratch ticket ahead of Veterans Day to support veterans, families

Ahead of Veterans Day, the Texas Lottery released Patriotic Payout, a $2 scratch game generating revenue for the Texas Veterans Commission’s Fund for Veterans’ Assistance.

FOX26Houston

Latest News · United States

See all
Up nextTexas Lottery launches Patriotic Payout scratch ticket ahead of Veterans Day to support veterans, families