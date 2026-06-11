Businesses Allow Staff to Watch World Cup Late Nights, Offer Flexibility

Businesses across Britain are planning to allow tired staff to come into the office later than normal during the World Cup to watch football matches late at night. England and Scotland fans are preparing to change working patterns to stay up into the small hours to follow the tournament as games kick off as late as 2am UK time. Staff wanting to watch the matches being played in the US, Mexico, and Canada are being permitted to swap shifts, start later after big matches, or make the time up.

Business es across Britain will allow tired staff to come into the office later than normal during the World Cup as they plan to watch football matches late at night.

England and Scotland fans are preparing to change working patterns to stay up into the small hours to follow the tournament as games kick off as late as 2am UK time. Staff wanting to watch the matches being played in the US, Mexico, and Canada are being permitted to swap shifts, start later after big matches, or make the time up.

Some firms have already shared a fixtures calendar with workers so half-days could be booked in advance, while others are putting the games on a screen in the office. England begin against Croatia in Dallas on June 17 at 9pm UK time, then play Ghana in Boston on June 23 again at 9pm and Panama in New Jersey on June 27 at 10pm.

Scotland will start against Haiti on June 14 at 2am, then play Morocco on June 19 at 11pm, both in Boston; before heading to Miami to face Brazil on June 24 at 11pm





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World Cup Flexibility Working Patterns Late Nights Office Hours

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