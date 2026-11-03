Business of Broadway: Free now, probably not later

When is giving away a Broadway ticket, or maybe three, actually good business? I think periodically to frequently at the beginning.

Broadway and Off-Broadway are businesses, after all. And while producers would certainly prefer to sell every seat from the beginning at full price, the reality is that an empty seat generates absolutely nothing.

Sometimes, putting someone in that seat for free can be a rather smart investment, especially when they talk. Welcome to the peephole world of complimentary tickets, commonly called comps, and a practice known in the theater industry as “papering the house. ”Comps are generally distributed to invited guests, industry professionals, investors, press, friends of the production and others.

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Papering involves filling otherwise unsold seats with complimentary or deeply discounted tickets, often through organizations that specialize in audience distribution, and it is mostly done during previews. Both practices are prevalent on Broadway and Off-Broadway, and both can be particularly useful during previews, when a production is finding its footing and building an audience. Think about it. A new show has begun previews.

The critics haven’t weighed in, the advertising campaign is underway, and the producers are hoping to generate the elusive ingredient every successful production needs; great word of mouth. An enthusiastic audience member might tell five friends, post something on social media, or recommend the production to colleagues. Those conversations can often convert into paying customers. And those customers may tell others.

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There’s another benefit that sometimes gets overlooked. Actors need lively audiences. Particularly during previews, when directors, writers and performers are still discovering what works and what doesn’t. A comedy plays differently to a packed house than it does to a half-empty theater.

Laughter is contagious. So is enthusiasm. A responsive audience can provide invaluable feedback, and a lively theater creates an atmosphere that simply cannot be manufactured. Also, most people come out feeling good.

Every complimentary ticket is understood to be lost money for the moment; assuming that seat could otherwise have been sold. Producers must carefully balance the desire to fill seats against the need to maintain accurate pricing information, and to consider their paying customers. There’s also the question of whether someone accustomed to receiving free tickets will eventually purchase one. Not necessarily.

Some audience members may become enthusiastic advocates without ever becoming regular paying customers themselves, though as long as they can help with garnering paying customers, this is what matters. Still, the value of word of mouth shouldn’t be underestimated, especially in an industry where marketing budgets can run into the millions and a production’s future may depend on generating momentum quickly. And papering isn’t necessarily an admission that a show is struggling.

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It can be a deliberate marketing strategy, especially early in a run. Broadway is both an art form and a business. The trick is knowing when to maximize immediate revenue and when to invest in tomorrow’s audience. Alex Tavis is a longtime working Film/TV/Theater actor and independent theater ticketing logistics partner since 2017.

A lover of satisfied customers, sun, and passive income. He resides in Brooklyn.

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