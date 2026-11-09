Business Managers Navigate AI Risks and Estate Challenges for Music Artists

Top business managers address estate planning complexities and AI intellectual property threats, citing legal wins and strategic IP ownership to protect artist assets.

Top-rated business managers selected for the 2026 class handle complex financial and legal tasks for their clients. These professionals guide artists through auditing streaming royalties, negotiating concert tours, and managing branding deals. They also oversee conventional chores like budgeting, filing taxes, and guiding investments for their diverse roster of high-profile clients.

Estate Planning Urgency After Parton Tragedy

Estate planning has emerged as a critical service for artists following the death of Dolly Parton. Parton previously spoke about the importance of having an artist's affairs in order to prevent family disputes. She advised other artists to make provisions so they do not leave a mess for their families to fight over after their passing.

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Despite these warnings, a legal conflict arose after her death. Her estate sought a restraining order against a relative accused of trying to extort money. This situation illustrates the challenge of ensuring family acceptance of inheritance plans, even when they are meticulously crafted.

Legal Precedents Protecting AI Training Data

Managing intellectual property has gained new urgency in the artificial intelligence age. AI tools train by ingesting massive amounts of data, a process tech companies claim is fair use. They argue this activity is transformative rather than simple duplication of copyrighted works.

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On Sept. 29, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit in Philadelphia rejected this AI training claim. The ruling affirmed a lower court judgment in favor of Thomson Reuters. The information and technology company argued that its copyrighted Westlaw platform was used by AI startup ROSS Intelligence to train a new tool.

Industry Stance on Copyright and Fair Use

Record companies and music publishers have sued AI services that train on their sound recordings. These services respond by asserting their conduct is exonerated by the fair use doctrine. A joint brief filed by the RIAA and the National Music Publishers Association argues that these claims are wrong.

The RIAA brief supports the stance of Thomson Reuters in this legal battle. It emphasizes that the music industry views unauthorized data ingestion as a direct threat to copyright protection. This legal victory provides a framework for protecting musical compositions and recordings.

Strategic IP Ownership for Artist Control

Rit Venerus, senior managing director at Cal Financial Group, advocates for clients owning their intellectual property. He states that owning IP allows artists to control how their work is used. This ownership provides significant leverage when confronting AI-related challenges.

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Cal Financial Group represents artists like Jack White, Phoebe Bridgers, and John Mayer. The firm helps these clients navigate geopolitical, economic, and environmental challenges. Venerus notes that the world moves faster every day, impacting clients in real time.

Memorabilia Sales and Future Touring Events

Client interest in collecting memorabilia has continued to grow significantly. David Gilmour's guitar sold for $14.55 million at Christie's auction house in June. This sale made it the most expensive guitar ever sold at auction.

Cal Financial Group expects continued growth in the memorabilia market. The firm also highlights the 60th-anniversary celebration of the Grateful Dead. Dead & Company performed at San Francisco's Golden Gate Park in 2025. These shows marked Bob Weir's final performances before his death.