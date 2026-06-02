Business leader reacts to Spencer Pratt's surge in LA mayoral race, points to crime and business climate

A business leader and former city council candidate is reacting to Spencer Pratt's surge in the mayoral race by pointing to crime, the recent wildfires, and the inhospitable business climate as the reason why voters are discontent with the status quo.

A business leader and former city council candidate is reacting to Spencer Pratt 's surge in the mayoral race by pointing to crime, the recent wildfires, and the inhospitable business climate as the reason why voters are discontent with the status quo.

The president of Putnam Brands & Putnam Accessory Group, John Putnam, told Fox News Digital that he believes a lot of people are concerned about what's happening in their city and are looking for a solution. He thinks Spencer Pratt is bringing a lot of attention to the issues that need to be addressed, even if people don't want to vote for him, they're listening and that's resonating with a lot of people.

Putnam also stated that even though his town of Santa Monica doesn't vote for LA mayor, the winner's platform will have a 'trickle down' effect all across the county. He believes that California's got a big issue, but the city, especially where they live, is a byproduct of what's happened in Los Angeles and across the world.

He thinks that the business climate is being significantly handcuffed by crime, homelessness, high regulation, and other aspects, making it one of the most expensive places to do business. He also mentioned that the city needs to create an inviting environment, a safe environment, and a clean environment to attract visitors and generate revenue.

Putnam's company, which he has run for 40 years, is based near downtown Los Angeles and he's seen firsthand the impact of the city's issues on his business. He believes that the city needs to do something quickly to change the status quo and that voters will determine what needs to be done.

He also mentioned that crime has gotten worse overall, despite statistics that say specific violent crimes are down, and that the city needs to address the petty crimes that are happening. He thinks that Spencer Pratt is bringing a lot of attention to the issues that need to be addressed and that's resonating with a lot of people





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Spencer Pratt LA Mayoral Race Crime Business Climate Inhospitable Environment

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