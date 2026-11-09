Business groups lost on Amendment 87, now they want the money spent wisely

Colorado must focus on improving its appeal to businesses in other areas after raising state income tax rates, or it risks falling behind rivals, critics of Amendment 87 argue.

DENVER, CO – NOVEMBER 5 : Amendment 87 supporters declare victory for major rewrite of Colorado’s tax code, affecting all taxpayers at La Raza Park in Denver, Colorado on Thursday, November 5, 2026.

Business groups argue the new tax system, which will fall primarily on business owners, could limit future job gains and reduce the state’s economic vitality. After a hard fight to defeat Amendment 87 failed, leaders of local business coalitions are resigned to their members paying more as the state switches from a flat income tax system to a tiered one.

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But they add that they will fight to make sure the additional money the state raises is well spent, including to boost the state’s competitive advantages in other areas.

“You can’t make Colorado more affordable if you continue to make everything more expensive, including government. If we are going to be expensive, we better be worth it,” said J.J. Ament, president and CEO of the Denver Metro Chamber of Commerce. What does “worth it” mean?

Colorado needs to repair its roads, lower energy costs, boost broadband connectivity, speed up permitting times, and improve educational outcomes, to name a few. Colorado can’t charge those investing capital and creating jobs in the state more money and provide them with an inferior or even hostile business climate, Ament argues.

Backed primarily by progressive advocacy groups, labor unions and education associations, Amendment 87 replaces Colorado’s flat income tax structure with a six-tier system designed to raise additional revenues to fund expanding affordable childcare, improving K-12 public education and addressing housing shortfalls. Individuals and businesses who make more than $500,000 a year will pay an estimated $2.7 billion a year more in state income taxes, with those in lower brackets either paying less or the same as they do now — leaving the state with about $2 billion a year in net new revenues after tax breaks.

Supporters argue the measure targets high-earners who can best afford to provide funding for much-needed public investments, while opponents argue it will harm Colorado’s economic competitiveness. Colorado has slipped from ranking as a top 10 state when it comes to business competitiveness in the 2010s to more in the middle of the pack this decade. That slide has coincided with much weaker job and population growth.

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And while higher housing costs are big part of the equation, business leaders argue the state has become a much more difficult place to make a return. Colorado’s business tax climate has dropped from the ninth most favorable in 2003 to 33rd, according to the Tax Foundation’sLifting the top state income tax rate from 4.4% to 8.4% won’t help the state’s position when it comes to that index, business leaders argue.

“Colorado has already become the fourth most expensive state in the country to live in. Amendment 87 is sure to push our ranking even higher while pushing job creators and needed investment to neighboring states with more competitive tax codes,” warned Michael Smith, state director for the NFIB, which represents small businesses, in a release.

Smith notes that a 4 percentage point boost in tax rates could force small-business owners to make tough choices, such as raising prices, cutting employee hours, avoiding hiring, or cutting jobs completely.

“What Colorado has historically done is grow jobs, and people have moved here to fill those jobs,” said Greg Totten, an economist speaking at the While not addressing Amendment 87 directly, Totten noted that last year, the state lost 4,898 jobs, a 0.14% decline compared to a 0.5% growth rate nationally. That was highly unusual in that it came absent of a recession. Net domestic migration was negative, meaning Colorado lost more residents than it gained from other states.

A lack of job opportunities, combined with high housing and other costs, likely served as deterrents for newcomers and repellants for those who left. California and New York charge higher taxes and have higher costs overall than Colorado. And while they have seen population declines, businesses are willing to pay the higher tab to be there. Colorado is competing against states like Utah, Texas, and Arizona, which have more business-friendly tax structures and can offer lower operating costs.

Of the 11 states that Colorado competes most closely with for business relocations and expansions and new jobs, eight have no state income tax, Ament said. Site selectors, those who help companies find places to relocate, have repeatedly warned economic development officials that Colorado can’t rely on its geographic attractiveness alone.

It needs to bring real value to the table for businesses, and that will be harder as the state loses two of the key draws it had in its favor, a perception of fiscal restraint and a lighter regulatory hand.

“The passage of Amendment 87 makes Colorado even less competitive and drives businesses to reduce their investments or locate elsewhere,” said Loren Furman, president and CEO of the Colorado Chamber of Commerce. After federal pandemic relief dollars ran out, state legislators began seeking additional levies on businesses to keep expanded programs funded rather than returning to the pre-pandemic status quo.

Fees charged for wildfire mitigation and health insurance affordability programs were raised, and so were costs for air and water quality permits, Furman said. At the same time, a range of business tax incentives and credits were frozen or eliminated. After years of fighting repeated efforts that have raised the cost of doing business in the state, business leaders are pleading for relief from the legislature.

“We expect that the passage of this amendment will put an end to continued efforts at the Capitol to impose additional fees on Colorado employers to support the many programs that are now funded through these increased taxes on business,” Furman said. Since 2021, the legislature has passed an average of 515 new laws per year, many of them impacting businesses. The state, once perceived as a business-friendly innovation hub, is increasingly being viewed as a place to avoid.

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As he travels the country, Denver resident Willy Walker, CEO of the real estate finance firm Walker & Dunlop, said he keeps getting questioned about what is going on in Colorado. To counteract the negative perceptions among business and financial leaders, Walker and Matt Joblon, CEO of BMC Investments, a Cherry Creek development firm, launched a campaign called “Denver: Best Return on Life” this fall.

“We believe 87 will reduce opportunities for Colorado citizens, and while we are concerned, we must remain engaged seeking solutions rather than simply providing criticism,” Joblon said in a statement. The group plans to continue emphasizing Colorado’s advantages, like having the second most highly educated workforce in the country, leadership in cutting-edge fields like aerospace and quantum computing, and a hard-to-beat quality of life.

After a severe economic downturn in the mid-1980s because of collapsing oil and gas prices, the state abandoned a graduated income tax system in place for five decades for a simple and flat 5% rate. Colorado was the first state to make the switch in 1987, but it proved a trendsetter, and several other states followed.

The payoff was a much faster rate of job growth than would have otherwise been the case, according to a study from the Cato Institute, a conservative think tank.

“It is a shame that Colorado has so many newcomers. They don’t remember the history of why we got rid of such a terrible tax system,” said Jon Caldara, president of the Independence Institute, a free-market think tank based in Denver that helped lead the go-flat push. Gov. Bill Owens, a Republican, and Gov.

Jared Polis, a Democrat, pushed to lower the rate, and it eventually reached 4.4%.

“Colorado will see a short burst of increased revenue due to this tax increase, but it will slowly choke away revenues as businesses slowly escape the state and employers no longer relocate here,” Caldara predicts. No state has implemented a comprehensive graduated income tax system since a wave in the early 1970s that included Ohio, Rhode Island and Pennsylvania.

Voters in Massachusetts in 2022 approved a 4% surtax on individuals making more than $1 million a year in income, but it was a very targeted measure. State revenues there have exceeded projections, but the verdict remains out on whether it will reduce the state’s long-term growth trajectory. California voters last week rejected Proposition 40, also known as the billionaire tax or wealth tax initiative.

It would have levied a one-time wealth tax on billionaires living in the state to fund healthcare programs. Colorado will implement a six-tier system. Supporters argue that the measure is needed to fund more affordable childcare and better K-12 schools, which will make the state more attractive to workers and the companies employing them. If state spending can address housing shortfalls, it will help alleviate what surveys show is the most commonly cited blemish that reduces the state’s attractiveness.

Given the strong blue wave in the election, Colorado could be at the vanguard of a new trend as it seeks to address budget shortfalls and economic imbalances. But if Colorado charges ahead and no other states follow, slower economic growth could leave residents exposed, critics argue. Colorado will pay a hard-to-measure “opportunity tax” as money and talent set up shop in more affordable rivals, according to opponents of the measure.