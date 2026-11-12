Business Edition: Florida’s next governor has a packed to-do list heading into office

On this episode of This Week in Jacksonville: Business Edition, former Lt. Gov. Jeff Kottkamp explains the challenges facing Florida’s next governor — from assembling an administration and meeting a Feb. 1 budget deadline to addressing property taxes and local services. He says the first 100 days could set the tone for the entire term.

Florida’s next governor will have only weeks to assemble an administration, shape a budget and prepare for the legislative session, says Jeff Kottkamp, a former lieutenant governor and president and CEO of Florida TaxWatch.

The group’s transition handbook draws on the experience of former governors, lieutenant governors and agency heads. Kottkamp said the first 100 days and the first legislative session can set the tone for an entire term.

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“Your success in your first 100 days and your first legislative session will really set the tone for the entire four years,” Kottkamp said. The transition also includes selecting agency leaders and other senior staff, as well as developing a legislative agenda. Kottkamp said the governor must submit a proposed budget by February 1. Kottkamp also said the passage of Amendment 3 puts property-tax policy and local government funding squarely on the incoming administration’s agenda.

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He argued that the amendment’s effects on local budgets and services will require further discussion.

“The discussion about property tax is not over, it’s just beginning,” he said.