Monday’s incident comes on the heels of the largest U.S. ground stop since 9/11 and ahead of a busy holiday travel week.

Flights bound for two of the nation’s busiest airports faced separate federal traffic-management stops two days in a row, adding pressure to the U.S. aviation system at the start of the Thanksgiving travel period.

The Federal Aviation Administration issued a staffing-related ground stop Monday for flights bound for Chicago O’Hare International Airport, one day after a Delta Air Lines automation failure prompted a carrier-specific ground stop for Delta flights bound for Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. The ground stop was lifted, and operations have returned to normal, the FAA said shortly before 2 p.m. ET Monday.

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The incidents come as nearly 6 million Americans are expected to fly domestically over the Thanksgiving holiday period, with tens of millions more taking to the roads.

"The FAA is briefly pausing flights into Chicago O'Hare International Airport due to staffing constraints at Chicago Terminal Radar Approach Control ," the FAA told Newsweek in a statement Monday. The FAA said people should check the agency’s website for real-time airport information. When reached for comment by email Monday, the airport referred Newsweek to the FAA for all comment surrounding ground stops, as they are the agency that issues them.

According to Airports Council International, Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport was the world’s busiest airport by passenger traffic in 2025, handling 106.3 million passengers, while Chicago O’Hare International Airport ranked No. 1 globally for aircraft movements, with about 860,000 takeoffs and landings. Monday’s incident comes on the heels of the largest U.S. ground stop since 9/11 and ahead of a historically busy holiday travel week.

AAA forecasts that 81.5 million Americans will travel at least 50 miles from home between Tuesday, November 24, and Monday, November 30, for the Thanksgiving holiday period. Of those, 72.9 million are expected to travel by car, accounting for nearly 90 percent of holiday travelers, while 5.96 million are expected to fly domestically.

Overall Thanksgiving travel is forecast to dip 0.1 percent from last year, when 81.6 million Americans traveled for the holiday, but volumes are expected to remain near record levels.

"After three years of record highs, the number of travelers is slightly lower, partly because of higher travel costs this year," Stacey Barber, vice president of AAA Travel, said. "But travelers won’t notice much of a difference on the roads and at the airports, since projected volumes remain near record levels. " AAA expects some of the heaviest road traffic Tuesday and Wednesday as travelers leave for their destinations and again Sunday and Monday as people return home.

Ground Stop at O’Hare The FAA issued a ground stop for flights bound for Chicago O’Hare on Monday because of staffing constraints at the Terminal Radar Approach Control , which manages aircraft arriving at and departing from major airports, guiding flights through the busy airspace between an airport and higher-altitude air traffic control centers. The agency directed travelers to its real-time airport information at www.fly.faa.gov.

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According to the FAA advisory, the program had 2,211 total minutes of assigned delays, with a maximum assigned delay of 82 minutes and an average of 48 minutes. An earlier FAA advisory warned that arrivals into O’Hare could face airborne holding and delays of up to 30 minutes because of staffing.

O’Hare is a major hub for both United Airlines and American Airlines, meaning disruptions in Chicago can affect passengers traveling well beyond the city as aircraft and crews continue to other destinations. As of 2 p.m. ET Monday, Flight Aware showed 223 delays and 7 cancellations in or out of O’Hare. ATL Delta Outage The O’Hare disruption came one day after Delta experienced a separate operational problem that affected its flights bound for Atlanta.

Delta said Sunday that an automation problem affected weight-and-balance calculations for departing flights. The calculations are used to ensure aircraft can safely operate within required weight and balance limits.

"Delta teams are using manual workarounds this morning to safely get flights departed while work continues to restore automation," the airline told Newsweek in an emailed statement Sunday. "We thank our customers for their patience and our people for their professionalism. " At Delta’s request, the FAA temporarily stopped Delta flights bound for Atlanta before transitioning to a ground delay program. Delta later said the automation used for departing-flight weight-and-balance calculations had been restored.

The airline had approximately 5,000 Delta and Delta Connection flights scheduled Sunday. Delta said roughly 70 percent of the delays and cancellations then shown by FlightAware were connected to the automation problem, while the remainder were attributed to weather and air traffic control programs in New York and the Northeast. Delta said it was rebooking affected customers on the next best itinerary and providing meals and hotel accommodations when necessary.

FAA Outage Still Under Investigation The disruptions at Atlanta and Chicago followed a much larger incident earlier this month involving instability in the FAA Telecommunications Infrastructure network. The November 13 incident resulted in a nationwide ground stop and contributed to widespread flight cancellations and delays.

President Donald Trump, Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, and FAA Administrator Brian Bedford have all said AI was not responsible for the FAA outage and have rejected suggestions that it was connected to the broader cyberattacks and technology outages reported across the country last week. The FAA said its telecommunications system remained operational but became unstable after the network was flooded with approximately 1,000 connection attempts every four to five seconds, affecting aircraft communications and radar feeds.

The agency’s initial investigation identified two potential originating locations: a radar site in Amarillo, Texas, and a radio communications site in El Dorado, Arkansas, where L3Harris had installed a new router. The FAA said the incident occurred during routine work to replace copper connections with fiber on the legacy telecommunications system. The agency has distinguished that work from its broader air traffic control modernization effort.

Investigators have been examining whether the disruption was caused by an installation error, faulty equipment or the way the problem propagated through the network. Following the outage, the FAA paused further installation of the Juniper routers under scrutiny and disabled the implicated broadcasting functionality on more than 60 routers already in the system. The root-cause investigation has continued as federal officials work to determine exactly what triggered the instability.

What Happens Next Travelers are heading into the peak Thanksgiving travel window with airlines and federal aviation officials facing little room for additional disruption. AAA expects 5.96 million people to travel domestically by air during the Thanksgiving period, while the heaviest road traffic is expected Tuesday and Wednesday as travelers leave for the holiday.

Passengers flying through major hubs including Chicago and Atlanta should monitor their airline’s app and flight status before leaving for the airport, particularly because delays at large connecting hubs can affect later flights around the country. The immediate impact of the O’Hare restriction will depend on how quickly airlines can absorb the delays accumulated during the stop. The FAA had listed the probability of an extension as low.

At the same time, federal officials are continuing their investigation into the November 13 telecommunications incident. With millions of passengers preparing to fly over the coming days, attention will now turn to whether the U.S. aviation system can handle one of the Thanksgiving holiday’s busiest travel periods without another major disruption. Newsweek’s reporters and editors used Martyn, our AI assistant, to produce this story. Learn more about Martyn here.

Contact Newsweek editors on this story: Jason Lemon, Trevor Davies, Gray R. Thomasfaced separate federal traffic-management stops two days in a row, adding pressure to the U.S. aviation system at the start of theThe ground stop was lifted, and operations have returned to normal, the FAA said shortly before 2 p.m. ET Monday.

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"The FAA is briefly pausing flights into Chicago O'Hare International Airport due to staffing constraints at Chicago Terminal Radar Approach Control ," the FAA toldto the FAA for all comment surrounding ground stops, as they are the agency that issues them. According to Airports Council International, Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport was the world’s busiest airport by passenger traffic in 2025, handling 106.3 million passengers, while Chicago O’Hare International Airport ranked No. 1 globally for aircraft movements, with about 860,000 takeoffs and landings.

AAA forecasts that 81.5 million Americans will travel at least 50 miles from home between Tuesday, November 24, and Monday, November 30, for the Thanksgiving holiday period. Of those, 72.9 million are expected to travel by car, accounting for nearly 90 percent of holiday travelers, while 5.96 million are expected to fly domestically.

Overall Thanksgiving travel is forecast to dip 0.1 percent from last year, when 81.6 million Americans traveled for the holiday, but volumes are expected to remain near record levels.

"After three years of record highs, the number of travelers is slightly lower, partly because of higher travel costs this year," Stacey Barber, vice president of AAA Travel, said. "But travelers won’t notice much of a difference on the roads and at the airports, since projected volumes remain near record levels. " AAA expects some of the heaviest road traffic Tuesday and Wednesday as travelers leave for their destinations and again Sunday and Monday as people return home.

The FAA issued a ground stop for flights bound for Chicago O’Hare on Monday because of staffing constraints at the Terminal Radar Approach Control , which manages aircraft arriving at and departing from major airports, guiding flights through the busy airspace between an airport and higher-altitude air traffic control centers. According to the FAA advisory, the program had 2,211 total minutes of assigned delays, with a maximum assigned delay of 82 minutes and an average of 48 minutes.

An earlier FAA advisory warned that arrivals into O’Hare could face airborne holding and delays of up to 30 minutes because of staffing. O’Hare is a major hub for both United Airlines and American Airlines, meaning disruptions in Chicago can affect passengers traveling well beyond the city as aircraft and crews continue to other destinations. The O’Hare disruption came one day after Delta experienced a separate operational problem that affected its flights bound for Atlanta.

Delta said Sunday that an automation problem affected weight-and-balance calculations for departing flights. The calculations are used to ensure aircraft can safely operate within required weight and balance limits.

"Delta teams are using manual workarounds this morning to safely get flights departed while work continues to restore automation," the airline toldin an emailed statement Sunday. "We thank our customers for their patience and our people for their professionalism. " At Delta’s request, the FAA temporarily stopped Delta flights bound for Atlanta before transitioning to a ground delay program. Delta later said the automation used for departing-flight weight-and-balance calculations had been restored.

The airline had approximately 5,000 Delta and Delta Connection flights scheduled Sunday. Delta said roughly 70 percent of the delays and cancellations then shown by FlightAware were connected to the automation problem, while the remainder were attributed to weather and air traffic control programs in New York and the Northeast. Delta said it was rebooking affected customers on the next best itinerary and providing meals and hotel accommodations when necessary.

The disruptions at Atlanta and Chicago followed a much larger incident earlier this month involving instability in the FAA Telecommunications Infrastructure network. The November 13 incident resulted in a nationwide ground stop and contributed to widespread flight cancellations and delays.

President Donald Trump, Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, and FAA Administrator Brian Bedford have all said AI was not responsible for the FAA outage and have rejected suggestions that it was connected to the broader The FAA said its telecommunications system remained operational but became unstable after the network was flooded with approximately 1,000 connection attempts every four to five seconds, affecting aircraft communications and radar feeds. The agency’s initial investigation identified two potential originating locations: a radar site in Amarillo, Texas, and a radio communications site in El Dorado, Arkansas, where L3Harris had installed a new router.

The FAA said the incident occurred during routine work to replace copper connections with fiber on the legacy telecommunications system. The agency has distinguished that work from its broader air traffic control modernization effort. Investigators have been examining whether the disruption was caused by an installation error, faulty equipment or the way the problem propagated through the network.

Following the outage, the FAA paused further installation of the Juniper routers under scrutiny and disabled the implicated broadcasting functionality on more than 60 routers already in the system. Travelers are heading into the peak Thanksgiving travel window with airlines and federal aviation officials facing little room for additional disruption. AAA expects 5.96 million people to travel domestically by air during the Thanksgiving period, while the heaviest road traffic is expected Tuesday and Wednesday as travelers leave for the holiday.

Passengers flying through major hubs including Chicago and Atlanta should monitor their airline’s app and flight status before leaving for the airport, particularly because delays at large connecting hubs can affect later flights around the country. The immediate impact of the O’Hare restriction will depend on how quickly airlines can absorb the delays accumulated during the stop. The FAA had listed the probability of an extension as low.

At the same time, federal officials are continuing their investigation into the November 13 telecommunications incident. With millions of passengers preparing to fly over the coming days, attention will now turn to whether the U.S. aviation system can handle one of the Thanksgiving holiday’s busiest travel periods without another major disruption.