Bushey AI data center plans postponed amid traveller discrimination concerns

A proposed 130‑foot AI data centre in Bushey, Hertfordshire, has been halted as councillors weigh potential indirect discrimination against nearby travellers and environmental impacts.

The planning application for a 130‑foot AI data centre in the commuter town of Bushey, Hertfordshire, has been put on hold after local councillors cited concerns over indirect discrimination against a nearby traveller community and significant environmental demands.

Project Details and Environmental Impact

The proposed development would consist of four towers rising to 130 feet, two substations, and a visitor reception centre spread over 18 acres that formerly housed the Mercure Hotel. Project figures show that the centre could consume up to 764 million litres of water per year - the equivalent of 15,000 people - and use 1,900 GWh of electricity. This energy draw would be more than four times the current consumption of homeowners and businesses in the borough.

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Construction is expected to take about ten years, a period that raised alarm among local residents and the GATE Herts travellers group. The group warned that the prolonged build would undermine the quality of life and privacy for the 27‑caravan traveller pitch just 10 metres away, stating that the intensive industrial character would place a disproportionate burden on protected communities under the Equality Act.

Traveller Group and Local Resident Opposition

GATE Herts argued that the development would cause indirect discrimination through loss of amenity, sleep disturbance and environmental stress. The group cited the Equality Act's protection of travellers as a recognized ethnic group, labeling the site a source of unacceptable harm.

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Residents from nearby Letchmore Heath expressed worry about water, electricity, ambient noise and traffic. Greg Rogers, a local homeowner, said the council's approval seemed to ignore practical considerations of resource provision, calling the plan an "irresponsible" move driven by a hidden agenda.

Cemetery Proximity and Broader Environmental Concerns

The site sits adjacent to a cemetery that holds graves of prominent Jewish figures, including former Chief Rabbi Lord Sacks. A resident, whose family is buried there, feared the development would disrupt the peaceful surroundings vital for mourners and visitors.

The proposal has drawn wider criticism as data centres attract scrutiny for their carbon footprints. Internationally, moratoriums have been imposed in several US states, and Scottish authorities are reportedly contemplating a ban. Nonetheless, Westminster has allowed such projects to be designated critical national infrastructure, enabling them to bypass additional restrictions.

Hertsmere Council's Decision and Next Steps

On Thursday, Hertsmere councillors voted to defer their decision pending further negotiations with Ark Data Centres, the developer. The council cited concerns about the visual impact of the towers and the strain on the local water supply as reasons for the delay.

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Council officials are now engaged in discussions with the developers to address the community's concerns. No final approval has been granted, and the outcome will hinge on how the proposals reconcile the environmental demands with the rights of local travellers and residents.