Busch celebrates son's birthday, shares love for Kyle Busch

Busch shared a message on Instagram to celebrate his son's 11th birthday, expressing pride in his achievements and expressing love for his late father, Kyle Busch.

Busch took to Instagram on Monday, May 18, to celebrate son Brexton ’s 11th birthday, writing, ‘Happy Birthday Brexton !!! Your mom & I are so proud of who you’re turning out to be!

’ He continued: ‘You’re the best kid on & off the track, you amaze us every day. Keep doing what you’re doing and there is no limit to what you’ll accomplish! Love you buddy! ’ shared daughter Lennix Key, 4, shared a message to their son as well, which read, ‘11 years of loving you, cheering you on, and trying to figure out how you grew up this fast.

Happy birthday to my sweet boy. Watching you become this driven, funny, kind-hearted little man has been the greatest gift. So proud of you every single day, Brex.





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Busch Brexton Kyle Busch NASCAR Death Son's Birthday Celebration Love Pride Achievements

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