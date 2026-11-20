Anoop Lokkur's 'Melgade Mane Kelgade Mane,' about a family fighting tenants who won't leave, is in the WAVES Film Bazaar Co-Production Market.

Busan-Selected Director Anoop Lokkur Turns His Own Tenant War Into Bengaluru Dark Comedy ‘Melgade Mane Kelgade Mane’ at India’s WAVES Film Bazaar Berlinale Forum-Selected Director R. Gowtham Salutes Village Health Workers in Tamil Dark Comedy ‘Superman Vivagaram’ at India’s WAVES Film Bazaar, whose debut “Don’t Tell Mother” premiered at the Busan International Film Festival in 2025, is turning his own standoff with tenants who wouldn’t leave his family home into “Melgade Mane Kelgade Mane” , a dark comedy in the Co-Production Market at The Kannada and English-language film follows Karthik, who returns from Melbourne, along with his wife and young daughter, to look after his ailing father.

He expects to take over the top floor of the house in an older Bengaluru neighborhood where his family has lived for three generations. The tenant, government contractor Ramesh, had agreed to move out, then changes his mind. Polite negotiation gives way to a tit-for-tat war as legal routes go nowhere, the power gets cut, property is damaged and access is blocked.

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Lakers’ Official History Book Gets $9,600 Limited Edition With Magic Johnson Handprints, Staples Center Hardwood and Rare ArtworkLokkur says that in 2025 he returned to Bangalore with his wife and their 1-year-old daughter, planning to settle upstairs in his parents’ home, but the tenants stayed on after their lease ran out and the family ended up crammed into his parents’ part of the house.

“The whole situation was frustrating and unpleasant. What followed were months of tension, passive aggression and even thinking of ways to get them to vacate. The irony, though, was that only a couple of years earlier, my wife and I had been forced out of a rented home ourselves.

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” Having been on both sides of the door, he says, he grew curious about ownership, about what it means to call a place home and about how hard people will push to come out on top.

“I realized there was a dark comedy in this situation that was universal, and the best way to deal with my frustration was to turn it into a film. ” The project is in development, with Lokkur and Mikayla Henke producing through Papunu Films. The budget is $1.3 million, with $156,000 in place, and the team is looking for international co-producers, financiers and sales agents in Goa.

“The film is built like a tennis match. Your sympathies keep switching between the two families, until you’re no longer sure who to cheer for,” Lokkur says.

“I’m interested in how ego quietly takes over and how ordinary decent people justify each small act of revenge until they no longer recognize themselves. It’s also a film about Bangalore, a city changing so fast that old neighborhoods and family homes are disappearing. ” Henke says she went through the dispute alongside Lokkur, and that with the family living it every day, it was the obvious choice for their next film.

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“‘Don’t Tell Mother’ was a tender and very personal film. On the surface, ‘Melgade Mane Kelgade Mane’ might look like the opposite: darker, bolder and funnier. But it comes from the same place, a close eye on family and the things people struggle to say to each other. This time, we just want to take audiences on a much wilder ride.

” “Don’t Tell Mother” played in the A Window on Asian Cinema section at Busan, was nominated for best youth film at the 2026 Asia Pacific Screen Awards and had its Australian premiere at this year’s Sydney Film Festival. Lokkur’s short “Long Distance,” which Henke produced, screened at the Melbourne International Film Festival and Palm Springs International ShortFest before Canal+ acquired it. Henke was also the first producer on “Don’t Tell Mother.

” “While it’s set in Bengaluru, it’s a universal story about housing that people everywhere can relate to and we believe it can travel well beyond India,” the producers say. Lionsgate Stock Jumps on Report Legendary Entertainment Has Submitted New Takeover OfferMeta to Help Bring ‘The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping’ to 3D Screens — and Its $1,299 VR Glasses