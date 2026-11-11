Bus Crash in South Korea Leaves 57 Injured, Brakes Allegedly Failed

A morning rush hour collision in Seongnam, Gyeonggi province, injured 57 people when a city bus crashed into 30 vehicles after driver reported brake failure.

A routine morning on Wednesday saw a city bus crash into a line of over thirty vehicles in Seongnam, a city in Gyeonggi province south of Seoul, leaving 57 people hurt and six sustaining serious injuries that were not life‑threatening. The incident occurred at a traffic stop during the rush hour, causing the bus to collide with four other buses, a cargo truck and 27 passenger cars before finally coming to a halt when it struck a traffic barrier.

Details of the Collision

According to local media, the driver, a man in his 60s, reportedly told police that the brakes had failed. No evidence surfaced that he had been under the influence of alcohol. The crash sequence involved an initial impact with a cargo truck, followed by successive collisions with other public and private vehicles, before the bus finally stopped after hitting a traffic barrier.

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Investigation and Official Response

Authorities launched an investigation to determine the precise cause of the brake failure and whether any mechanical or human factors contributed to the tragedy. Police have not yet ruled out potential equipment malfunction or other technical issues. The city bus operators and the provincial transport department are cooperating with the investigation to review maintenance records and safety protocols.

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Impact on Commuters and the Community

Emergency services treated 57 injured passengers, transporting six to hospitals for serious but non‑critical wounds. The collision disrupted traffic flow across a major corridor in Gyeonggi province, leading to delayed commutes for thousands. Local officials urged commuters to avoid the area while the investigation continues and to use alternative routes to mitigate congestion.

What to Expect Next

The investigation is expected to produce a full report within the next few weeks. City officials plan to review bus maintenance schedules and reinforce brake inspection protocols. Authorities have also announced plans to update traffic stop procedures at crowded intersections to reduce the likelihood of similar incidents in the future. The South Korean Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport will likely issue new guidelines for city bus operators following the findings of the inquiry.