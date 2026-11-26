The Village of Burton, Ohio, launches its holiday season on November 27 with a tree lighting and parade. Full schedule includes train rides, competitions, and Santa appearances through December.

The Village of Burton in Geauga County has officially unveiled a comprehensive schedule of holiday events for the current season. The festive lineup commences on Friday, November 27, with a major tree lighting ceremony followed immediately by a parade. This weekend marks the beginning of A Burton Country Christmas, featuring various community activities and seasonal attractions.

November 27 Kickoff Events Schedule

The Christmas Tree Lighting event is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Friday, November 27. Vic Gideon of WOIO 19 New will serve as the Grand Marshal for the accompanying parade, which will follow the lighting ceremony immediately. Residents and visitors can enjoy complimentary hot cocoa and cookies by the gazebo during the evening festivities.

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Cookies for the tree lighting event are provided courtesy of the Burton Congregational Church. Prior to the main evening event, the day features Santa at the Log Cabin from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. with reservations recommended. Guests can also participate in Make and Take Ornaments at the Burton Library from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Entertainment includes Sing-Along with DJ Rox at the gazebo between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. Additionally, the Christmas Express Train Rides at the Log Cabin run from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday. The phone number for cabin reservations is 440-834-4204.

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Weekend Activities and Local Attractions

Saturday, November 28, offers Breakfast with Santa and photos at Century Village from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. The Burton Congregational Church hosts a Christmas Carnival and Storytime with an elf from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Visitors can also participate in the Hot Cocoa Walk and Christmas Tree Scavenger Hunt in the Burton Village from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Christmas Express Train Rides continue on Saturday, running from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Log Cabin. The Kris Kringle Mart at Century Village operates from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday. Santa is also available at the Log Cabin from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. with reservations recommended by calling 440-834-4204.

December Events and Weekly Appearances

Saturday, December 12, features a 5K Ugly Sweater Run, a 1 Mile Penguin Waddle, and Little Elf Dash starting at 8:30 a.m. Registration for these running events is available through Visit Santa. Participants can take a train ride, enjoy Christmas music with DJ Rox, and receive hot cocoa and cookies following the race.

Santa appears at the Log Cabin every Saturday and Sunday through December 21 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Reservations for these weekend sessions are recommended to ensure availability. The Log Cabin contact number for reservations remains 440-834-4204 throughout the holiday season.

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Community Resources and Additional Details

The Village of Burton continues to host music and seasonal treats throughout the weekend. The event schedule remains active with various activities designed for families and local residents. Attendees can expect consistent entertainment and food options across the different venues.

For comprehensive details on all upcoming events, residents should consult the Burton Chamber of Commerce. The organization maintains the official schedule and contact information for all holiday activities. This resource ensures that attendees have access to the most current information regarding times and locations.