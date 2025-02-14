Burt Brothers Offers Affordable, High-Performance Tires

Burt Brothers introduces new Americus and Summit Tires, offering affordable and high-performance options backed by road warranties. They encourage people to nominate themselves or others in need of new tires for a chance to win a set. The news also highlights the importance of tire maintenance for safety, fuel efficiency, and vehicle longevity.

Spring is just around the corner, which means more road trips and driving—time to talk tires! Burt Brothers came into the studio to tell Kaime Stroot about their new offering. Burt Brothers is offering even more tire options with the introduction of Americus and Summit Tires—affordable, high-performance tires starting at just $69 and backed by road warranties up to 70,000 miles.

\Need new tires? Nominate yourself or someone in need on social media using #rollingwithburtbrothers and share why you, or your nominee, deserves a new set of tires. It could be a story of how someone needs new tires to get to work, a deserving family, or anyone who could really use the help! \Quality tires provide better traction, reducing the risk of accidents, especially in bad weather conditions like rain or snow. Properly maintained tires reduce rolling resistance, improving your vehicle’s fuel efficiency. Good tires help prevent wear on your suspension and drivetrain, leading to fewer repairs and a longer vehicle life. To keep your tires in top shape, be sure to check them regularly for wear and damage, and maintain proper tire pressure. Rotating your tires every 6,000 to 8,000 miles also helps ensure even wear





