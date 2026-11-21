Stream now with KPBS Passport on KPBS+ / Watch Sunday, Nov. 22, 2026 at 2 p.m. on KPBS TV. A determined biologist has single-handedly rescued a fragile population of burrowing owls in Eastern Oregon amidst the shadowy bunkers of a Cold War military depot.

David H. Johnson, a determined biologist has single-handedly rescued a fragile population of burrowing owls in Eastern Oregon amidst the shadowy bunkers of a Cold War military depot.

A determined biologist has single-handedly rescued a fragile population of burrowing owls in Eastern Oregon amidst the shadowy bunkers of a Cold War military depot. As he continues to make new discoveries about the behavior of burrowing owls, a young family of owls faces the challenges of growing up wild.

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As he continues to make new discoveries about the behavior of burrowing owls, a young family of owls faces the challenges of growing up wild.designed for ease and enjoyment everywhere you watch including Roku, smart TVs and mobile devices. It’s locally curated for San Diego by the KPBS programming team. With a clean and intuitive design, discovering and enjoying KPBS and PBS content on-demand has never been easier.

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Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.