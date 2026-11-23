Prime Minister Andy Burnham plans to use historic legislative powers to align the UK with EU rules, sparking constitutional debate among MPs and Brexiteer critics.

Prime Minister Andy Burnham is preparing to invoke 490-year-old legislative authority to integrate Britain into specific European Union regulations as part of his proposed Brexit reset strategy. The government intends to introduce the European Partnerships Bill to Parliament later this week, a move designed to legally implement the new trade pacts struck with Brussels officials. This significant constitutional maneuver aims to streamline trade and reduce bureaucratic barriers that have hindered post-Brexit commerce between the United Kingdom and its continental neighbors.

Historic Legislative Powers Invoked

The proposed mechanism for enacting these changes relies on so-called Henry VIII powers, derived from the Statute of Proclamations 1539. This ancient statute historically allowed King Henry VIII to bypass the legislative branch and rule by proclamation, granting executive authority to change laws without the rigorous scrutiny typically required for a full Act of Parliament. By utilizing these powers through secondary legislation, the current administration seeks to implement the detailed provisions of the new trade agreements efficiently.

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While secondary legislation is a standard procedural tool, with approximately one thousand such measures considered by Parliament annually, its use for major regulatory alignment is drawing intense scrutiny. Most secondary legislation passes through the parliamentary system without significant challenge, but it subjects ministers to a different level of oversight than primary legislation. Under current rules, members of Parliament and the House of Lords can only vote to approve or reject these measures; they lack the authority to amend the specific text of the legislation before a vote is taken.

Constitutional Critics Voice Strong Opposition

Mark Francois, the chairman of the European Research Group within the Conservative Party, has characterized the Prime Minister's approach as a profound constitutional shift that undermines the democratic process. He argued that presenting the alignment of veterinary and food regulations as a minor technical adjustment is misleading, describing the actual impact as a major deviation from national sovereignty. Francois stated that such dynamic alignment forces Britain to automatically follow EU law changes regardless of the will expressed by Parliament or the electorate.

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Francias emphasized that this automatic alignment mechanism is completely contrary to the spirit of the 2016 referendum, which voters interpreted as a mandate for greater legislative independence. He urged the public to recognize that the reset deal is not a simple administrative update but a fundamental change in how British law interacts with European statutory requirements. The Brexiteer faction contends that ceding regulatory control to Brussels through executive action effectively nullifies the democratic decision to leave the single market framework.

Trade Alignment and Economic Rationale

The core of the Brexit reset deal focuses on eliminating post-Brexit export checks that have complicated the flow of goods. Specifically, the agreement aims to end rigorous inspections for sanitary and phytosanitary goods, including food and plants, starting from March 2028. To achieve this, Britain will align its trade rules with the EU on these specific categories, a process known as dynamic alignment, ensuring that British standards continuously mirror European changes.

Mr Burnham has actively promoted the economic benefits of this strategy, recently visiting a Morrisons regional distribution center in Kent. During this visit, he asserted that cutting regulatory red tape would significantly help retailers lower their operational costs. The Prime Minister's office indicated that the overarching goal of the reset deal is to lighten the financial load on shoppers by reducing the overheads associated with cross-border trade and compliance.

Government Defense and Next Procedural Steps

Despite concerns from critics, Downing Street has maintained that the government cannot guarantee that food prices will fall for consumers, even though the aim is to reduce underlying costs. An official spokesman clarified that the upcoming Cutting Costs Bill will provide the necessary legal powers to implement the signed agreements with EU leaders. The government emphasized that Parliament will scrutinize and vote on the primary bill in the usual manner, with an overall impact assessment to be published at the time of its introduction.

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The detailed regulatory changes, such as adjustments to food safety standards and carbon trading rules, will proceed through secondary legislation as initially announced. Earlier in the week, Mr Burnham traveled to meet with EU leaders to finalize agreements covering food and agriculture exports, emissions trading systems, and a new youth experience scheme. These meetings set the stage for the current legislative push, which seeks to institutionalize the relaxed trade barriers that define the proposed reset.