Burnham's 'Prime Minister' Ambition and Policy Stances Under Fire from Conservatives and Blair

Andy Burnham faces Tory attacks over his leadership posture while Tony Blair challenges his economic narrative, as a poll shows Labour losing to Reform under his potential leadership.

Andy Burnham , the Greater Manchester mayor and Labour leadership hopeful, found himself at the center of political controversy after participating in the Great Manchester Run.

Dubbed a 'Prime Minister in waiting' by Conservative critics, Burnham used the event to raise money for a NHS detox service while showcasing his personal connection to the city, including a tattoo of the worker bee symbol that also honors victims of the 2017 Manchester Arena attack. He completed the 10km race in 53 minutes, finishing 3,771th overall.

However, Tory chairman Kevin Hollinrake accused Burnham of prioritizing personal ambition over substantive policy, comparing his perceived hubris to that of former Labour leader Neil Kinnock before the party's 1992 election loss. Hollinrake argued that running a race is fundamentally different from running the country, noting that Burnham has backtracked on key issues including defence spending and economic growth.

The criticism intensified when former Prime Minister Tony Blair publicly dismissed Burnham's central thesis that Britain's problems stem from '40 years of neo-liberalism.

' Blair called this thinking 'odd,' pointing out that a state spending nearly half of national income is not typical neoliberal practice. Burnham, positioning himself as a hard-left candidate advocating for nationalization and tax increases, frames the upcoming Makerfield by-election as a chance to restart British politics on a fairer path. Yet a BMG poll revealed that under his leadership, Labour would trail Reform UK by three points in a general election, signaling significant electoral challenges.

Meanwhile, potential rival Angela Rayner campaigned alongside him, though the weekend brought mixed messages as Labour's internal dynamics and external perceptions remain volatile





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Andy Burnham Labour Party Tony Blair Conservative Party UK Politics Leadership Elections

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Commentary on Burnham's Economic Vision and Airport Police IncidentAn essay critiques Andy Burnham's proposed return to 1970s-style economic policies, arguing they led to Britain's decline, and contrasts this with an incident at Manchester Airport where a police officer's actions are defended following a suspect's violent assault on officers.

Read more »

Al-Fated abuse survivor tempers expectations ahead of meeting with UK Prime MinisterA survivor of Mohamed Al-Fayed's alleged sexual misconduct, Pelham Spong, expressed cautious optimism before meeting with Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, noting gratitude for the promised meeting but emphasizing that survivors seek concrete action. Al-Fayed, who died in 2023, faces over 400 allegations dating back to 1977. The meeting, organized by parliamentary groups, will include around 250 survivors online. Spong highlighted the historical inaction by authorities and politicians, referencing the recent IOPC investigation into police handling of claims. Meanwhile, Harrods reportedly offered six-figure settlements to victims contingent on psychiatric assessments.

Read more »

Al-Fayed Survivor Tempers Expectations Ahead of Meeting with UK Prime MinisterA survivor of Mohamed Al-Fayed, Pelham Spong, cautiously awaits a meeting with PM Starmer as the late Harrods owner faces over 400 sexual misconduct allegations and a police probe into handling of claims.

Read more »

Labour's Civil War Escalates as Wes Streeting Calls for 'Jobs Tax' U-TurnLabour's civil war has escalated again as Wes Streeting called for a U-turn on the 'jobs tax'. The move is seen as a bid to replace Keir Starmer as Labour leader. Tony Blair has also weighed in on the debate, pushing for lower taxes, welfare curbs, and scaling back Net Zero. The Labour Left, led by Andy Burnham, has been critical of Blair's views, with Burnham accusing him of not rejecting Margaret Thatcher's legacy.

Read more »