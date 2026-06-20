Burnham's Leadership Bid Bolstered by 'Northern Power Women' Including Resurgent Louise Haigh

A team of prominent female politicians from Northern England, led by former Cabinet minister Louise Haigh, is set to play pivotal roles in Andy Burnham's potential Labour leadership, signaling a dramatic political comeback for Haigh and a strategic emphasis on gender and regional representation.

Andy Burnham 's potential rise to Labour leadership is poised to be orchestrated by a team described as strong Northern power women, with former Transport Secretary Louise Haigh emerging as a central figure.

Haigh, MP for Sheffield Heeley since 2015, was prominently positioned during Burnham's victory speech in the Makerfield by-election, signaling her anticipated senior role should he succeed Keir Starmer. Her appearance had shifted from her previously notable red hair to a more restrained, shoulder-length cut, interpreted as a visual adaptation for a prospective government position.

Haigh's political trajectory includes her removal from the Cabinet after pleading guilty to a fraud offence a decade old, involving a false claim about a stolen work phone during her tenure at Aviva. Burnham publicly credited Haigh and others, labeling them a band of strong Northern power women and cautioning against underestimating them.

Theby-election campaign was also managed by Anneliese Midgley, a newer MP from 2024 with a trade union background, rumored to be slated for Chief Whip and said to possess a notebook outlining Burnham's initial reshuffle plans. Lucy Powell, Deputy Labour Leader and fellow Mancunian, is another likely Cabinet member, having actively campaigned for Burnham.

Angela Rayner, also from Manchester, has been observed supporting Burnham and is speculated to seek a role in his administration, while Kate Green, Burnham's former policing chief, is mentioned as a possible chief of staff. Haigh criticized Starmer's leadership for fostering a boys club culture that allegedly undermined female Labour politicians, asserting that Burnham represents a cultural shift.

However, veteran Harriet Harman insisted that any leadership contest must include a woman, rejecting the prospect of another all-male race. Allies of Starmer have contested the boys club accusation, highlighting the presence of capable women in his team





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Andy Burnham Louise Haigh Labour Leadership Northern Power Women Keir Starmer Anneliese Midgley Lucy Powell Angela Rayner Kate Green Harriet Harman Boys Club By-Election

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