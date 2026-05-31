Burnham-Farage Clash Over Migrant Ad in Makerfield By-election

Andy Burnham and Nigel Farage exchanged criticisms over a manipulated social media post showing migrants supporting Burnham in the Makerfield by-election, as polling indicates a tight race between Labour and Reform UK.

Andy Burnham , the Mayor of Greater Manchester, has engaged in a heated exchange with Reform UK leader Nigel Farage over a controversial social media post.

Farage shared a manipulated image depicting migrants in a small boat holding placards that read 'Vote Andy,' targeting Burnham's campaign in the Makerfield by-election scheduled for June 18. Farage accompanied the image with the caption, 'Andy Burnham is for them, not for you,' implying that Burnham prioritizes migrants over British citizens. Burnham responded dismissively with a laughing emoji, questioning Farage's desperation and suggesting he focus on his financial matters, referencing Farage's involvement in cryptocurrency.

Farage retaliated by accusing Burnham of supporting a scheme that would provide housing and benefits to individuals who entered the UK illegally, reiterating his stance of putting the British people first. The by-election in Makerfield has become a fiercely contested battleground, with recent polling indicating a neck-and-neck race between Burnham, representing Labour, and Reform's candidate Rob Kenyon.

A survey placed Burnham at 43 percent support and Kenyon at 40 percent, while Rupert Lowe's Restore Britain party garnered 7 percent, prompting discussions about right-wing consolidation to prevent a Burnham victory. The constituency is considered a crucial test for both Labour and Reform, with broader implications for the political landscape. Amid the by-election campaign, Labour insiders have expressed concern that Burnham is prematurely planning for a snap general election and assembling a potential shadow Cabinet.

Reports suggest that Burnham's allies are preparing strategies for an early election if he experiences a post-victory 'honeymoon' period following a potential leadership challenge against Keir Starmer. Speculation about Cabinet appointments includes figures like Ed Miliband and Shabana Mahmood as possible Chancellors. Burnham has openly hinted at his ambitions, telling Makerfield voters that electing him could make their constituency the 'most powerful in the land.

' This comes as Starmer faces internal discontent after poor local election results, fueling rumors of a leadership contest. The clash between Burnham and Farage highlights the growing tensions as the by-election approaches, with immigration and benefit policies at the forefront. Farage's use of a doctored image has drawn attention to the increasingly confrontational nature of campaign tactics.

Meanwhile, Burnham's performance in Makerfield could significantly influence his political trajectory, potentially accelerating his challenge for the Labour leadership and shaping the party's strategy ahead of a general election





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