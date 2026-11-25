Prime Minister Andy Burnham insists no deal exists on EU student fees while defending his Brexit reset against Labour leader Kemi Badenoch's accusations of unfair cost shifting.

Prime Minister Andy Burnham has firmly rejected claims that the United Kingdom has agreed to cut tuition fees for European students as part of his broader Brexit reset strategy. During a heated session in the House of Commons on Wednesday, the Labour premier clarified that negotiations regarding student costs are still underway and no final agreement has been reached with Brussels. This clarification comes amidst growing pressure from European officials who warn that the entire diplomatic breakthrough achieved last week could collapse without a commitment to subsidize EU students studying in the UK.

Burnham Defends Brexit Reset Amid Cost Concerns

Mr Burnham emphasized that the agreement on tuition fees is distinct from the wider reset deal that includes provisions for food exports and emissions trading. He stated that the Prime Minister has not done a deal on tuition fees with Brussels, despite the EU's insistence on parity between domestic and international student costs. The European Commission had previously characterized the fee discussion as a separate piece of paper, indicating that while related, it remains a distinct negotiation track. Burnham argued that the broader reset would proceed regardless of the outcome in student fee negotiations, although he acknowledged the significant challenges facing the higher education sector.

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Badenoch Accuses Government of Shifting Costs

Tory leader Kemi Badenoch sharply criticized the Prime Minister's stance during Prime Minister's Questions, accusing him of proposing a scenario where British graduates pay more while EU students pay less. She highlighted Treasury data indicating that Labour's freeze on the student loan repayment threshold until 2030 would cost British graduates an additional £355 million annually. Badenoch contrasted this with the estimated £500 million per year the government might spend subsidizing tuition fees for EU students, questioning the fairness of such a policy shift.

The Conservative leader argued that the Prime Minister was attempting to present an incomplete deal as a finished product, particularly given the unresolved status of the fee structure. She insisted that the government should not be congratulated on a deal that has not yet been finalized, emphasizing the long-term financial burden this places on domestic students. Badenoch described the government's approach as providing vibes rather than concrete answers, further fueling the political tension surrounding the reset negotiations.

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Current Fee Structure and EU Demands

Since Brexit, EU students in the UK have been subject to higher international tuition fees, ranging from £11,400 to £38,000 a year for undergraduate courses. This stands in stark contrast to the domestic rate for British students, which is set at £9,790 per year. EU officials are determined to see these students pay the same rate as British students, a demand that carries an estimated annual cost of up to £500 million for the UK government. This financial requirement has become a central sticking point in the post-Brexit relationship, with Brussels viewing it as essential for maintaining educational cooperation.

Burnham responded to Badenoch by stating that the European negotiating position is not the British negotiating position. He asserted that the demand for equal fees has not been put on the table by the UK government and will not be. The Prime Minister characterized the Conservative criticism as a repetition of past mistakes, arguing that they wish to maintain a failed status quo. He maintained that improving the relationship with the EU is in the British national interest and necessary for repairing bridges that were burned under previous leadership.

Implications for Growth and Education

The Prime Minister defended his reset strategy by arguing it would boost the UK economy and remove mountains of red tape for businesses. He insisted that the government remains mindful of the financial challenges faced by higher education institutions while pursuing diplomatic normalization with the European Union. Burnham indicated that he will keep Members of Parliament updated on the progress of negotiations, but urged the House to focus on measures that boost growth and lift the life chances of young people.

As negotiations continue, the stance of both the UK and EU governments remains firm on their respective priorities. The UK government seeks to protect domestic student funding while fostering broader economic ties, while the EU pushes for educational parity. The outcome of these discussions will likely define the scope of UK-EU cooperation in the coming years, with significant implications for both the higher education sector and the wider political landscape.