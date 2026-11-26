Andy Burnham refuses to apologize for inviting TikTok stars to Downing Street after influencers dance to sexist songs on the PM's steps, sparking cross-party outrage.

Mayor Andy Burnham faces intensifying criticism after fashion influencer Felicia Pennant danced to a song with a sexist title on the steps of Number Ten Downing Street. The incident follows similar outrage involving TikToker Max Balegde, raising questions about the appropriateness of inviting social media stars to the heart of government.

Controversial Videos Spark Public Outrage

Ms Pennant, a fashion influencer with eight thousand Instagram followers, posted footage of herself dancing to the track "Low budget Vagina(LBVA)Amanda" by Bianca Case. The song originated from a viral internet meme and a clip from the reality television series "Real Housewives of London." Ms Pennant acknowledged that the song choice was inappropriate for such a prestigious location but stated she simply could not resist the trend. One viewer commented that the selection was wild for the setting, to which she replied directly that the temptation was too strong. She captioned the video by noting the romantic atmosphere of the location, comparing the experience to the film "Love Actually." The footage has drawn sharp condemnation from political figures who believe the location demands higher standards of behavior.

Also read Andy Burnham Downing Street TikTok Interview Criticized

Political Leaders Condemn Debasement of Office

Shadow Women and Equalities Minister Joy Morrissey labeled the events a disgraceful degrading of women and a clear sign of contempt for the Prime Minister's office. She argued that visiting Downing Street is a privilege that should be treated with respect rather than used as a backdrop for inappropriate behavior. Morrissey criticized Mr Burnham for failing to issue a formal apology, calling the situation an absolute disgrace. In the House of Commons, Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch expressed disgust at the offensive words used by Max Balegde. She highlighted that the lyrics included deeply pejorative comments about women and obscene language that referred to white women as cheap meat. Badenoch demanded an apology for debasing the office and allowing the vile video to be recorded on the famous steps.

Balegde Apology and Initial Backlash

Earlier in the controversy, TikToker Max Balegde sparked outrage by performing a lip-sync video outside the famous black door. His performance featured the misogynistic lyrics "bumboclaat p****wagon chicken nuggets." The video was deleted on Tuesday following a fierce public backlash, although Downing Street's social media team had liked the post before its removal. Mr Balegde apologized for any offense caused but blamed the controversy on revolting Right-wing people stirring up the issue. The footage showed him saluting as he performed the song after attending an influencers' summit where the Prime Minister DJed for social media stars.

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Burnham Defends Engagement Strategy

Mr Burnham acknowledged that the initial video taken outside Number Ten was wrong and admitted the content was not acceptable. However, he refused to apologize for the broader strategy of engaging with young people through social media influencers. He argued that these creators are the primary source of information for young citizens and that sneering at them is counterproductive. Mr Burnham stated that while the specific content was inappropriate and taken down, he would not apologize for connecting with the generation that looks to influencers for news and updates. He emphasized that this was a wider point about modern communication rather than an apology for the individual creator's actions.

Stakeholder Reactions and Future Implications

The Prime Minister acknowledged at the influencers' summit that everyone invited was a key change-maker, aiming to bridge the gap between government and digital natives. The event featured guests running riot, eating canapes and drinking wine while the Prime Minister performed as a DJ. The backlash has forced a reevaluation of how such events are managed and monitored by government communications teams. Critics argue that the lack of immediate apologies signals a disregard for the dignity of the institutions involved. The incident highlights the ongoing tension between traditional political decorum and the informal, often provocative nature of social media culture.