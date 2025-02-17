Burn Permits to Resume in San Diego County as Wildfire Risk Lowers

Following a period of heightened wildfire risk, San Diego County will lift its suspension on burn permits at 7 a.m. on Monday, December 9th. This decision comes after a recent series of cooler temperatures, increased humidity, and rainfall, which have significantly reduced the likelihood of uncontrolled blazes. Residents and agricultural landowners planning to burn dry leaves and brush must obtain the necessary Cal Fire permits and adhere to all safety guidelines.

Cal Fire S-2 air tankers, based at their Air Attack Base in Ramona, are ready to respond in case of wildfires. A standing suspension on burn permits in San Diego County will be lifted at 7 a.m. Monday, Cal Fire officials announced Sunday. Cooler temperatures, higher humidity and recent rainfall have lowered the risk of wildfires, according to a news release from county Fire Chief Tony Mecham. Cal Fire permits are required for all residential and agricultural burns.

A Cal Fire inspection is required before any agricultural burn is conducted and may be required for residential burns. Anyone intending to burn material must first contact their local Cal Fire office to confirm that it is a permissible day and record their intentions, Cal Fire said in a statement. Safely burning dry leaves and brush is an important part of protection against wildfires.





