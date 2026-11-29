Earlier in November, archaeologists uncovered a hidden floor inside the Great Church of Jesus in Old Dongola, the largest church in medieval Nubia.

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Lauren Witzke and archaeologist Cenker Atila spoke with Fox News Digital about the find. The discovery was made by a Polish-Sudanese archaeological mission earlier in November, The Associated Press reported. The Great Church of Jesus, located in Old Dongola on the eastern bank of the Nile, was likely built during theDuring the recent excavation, archaeologists found a staircase with 36-foot-high walls leading them to the original floor level.

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The Great Church of Jesus, seen on the left, was built during the height of the medieval kingdom of Makuria in present-day northern Sudan.1,000-YEAR-OLD CHURCH MYSTERY CRACKED BY STUDENTS FROM KING CHARLES' ALMA MATER "This was a building larger than the famous White House … and we are planning to excavate it," Artur Obłuski, head of the Sudanese-Polish archaeological mission, told the AP. Hagia Sophia in Istanbul Archaeologists estimate the Great Church of Jesus measured roughly 154 feet wide by 187 feet long, making its footprint larger than the White House.