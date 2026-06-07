A time‑capsule discovered in Crystal Palace Park contained a note urging a bet on a Santa‑related horse. The tip led four bettors to back Christmas Day, who then won the Epsom Derby, earning a combined £2,500.

A remarkable piece of history resurfaced just in time to influence one of Britain's most prestigious sporting events. During a regeneration project in Crystal Palace Park, construction workers uncovered a small, waterproofed capsule that had lain undisturbed for 62 years beneath a bust of Sir Joseph Paxton, the architect of the Great Exhibition of 1851.

Inside the capsule were a handwritten note, a few coins amounting to the equivalent of ten pounds today, and a simple yet intriguing instruction: the finder should place a bet on a horse whose name could be linked to Santa Claus. The note was signed by a "P Wright Paterson" and concluded with the wish "the best of British luck.

" The discovery quickly made its way to the site manager, an Irish racing enthusiast named Josh Smalls, whose family has long connections to the sport. Recognising the potential significance, Smalls alerted the local mayor, Christine Harris, and together they examined the list of entries for the upcoming Epsom Derby. To their astonishment, a relatively unknown three‑year‑old colt named Christmas Day was slated to run.

The pair, along with Smalls' two brothers, each placed modest wagers - Harris with a £15 stake, her brothers with £30 each and Smalls himself with a £30 stake - betting that the newly unearthed omen would prove true. The Derby, held under the watchful eyes of King Charles III and Queen Camilla, unfolded as expected for a day of high drama and tradition, but the narrative took an unexpected turn when Christmas Day, against odds of 7‑1 after the final betting adjustments, surged ahead in the closing stages and crossed the finish line first.

The victory echoed the triumph of the original Santa Claus, the 1964 Derby winner who had captivated the nation in front of Queen Elizabeth II. In the wake of the win, Harris collected £390 from her small wager, while her brothers received £1,200 and £500 respectively, and Smalls walked away with a £500 profit.

Their combined winnings amounted to £2,500, a tidy sum that they plan to donate to local charities as a tribute to the serendipitous alignment of past and present. Harris, 65, recounted the surreal experience, describing the moment she received a phone call while attending a street party as "a sign" that the buried message had indeed been a conduit of luck. Her family, initially sceptical, now embraces the notion that "the stars aligned" for this extraordinary coincidence.

The story has sparked renewed interest in the origins of the time capsule and its author. Harris expressed a desire to uncover the identity of "P Wright Paterson," hoping the mystery will shed light on a personal tale of devotion to horse racing, perhaps a father, uncle, or close relative who imagined a future where his cryptic advice would one day inspire a winning bet.

The capsule itself, now housed in a local museum, serves as a tangible link between two generations of racing fans and a reminder that history can sometimes surface at the most opportune moment. The Epsom Derby, already steeped in royal tradition and sporting excellence, now carries an added layer of folklore - a Santa‑themed horse breaking a six‑decade hiatus and a buried letter that proved its worth in the most unexpected of ways





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Buried message from 1964 helps four punters scoop £2,500 in Epsom DerbyFour lucky punters scooped £2,500 by picking the winner of the Epsom Derby yesterday, thanks to a buried message from 1964. The message, which was buried 62 years ago, urged the finder to back any runner whose name could be linked to Santa Claus.

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