Burglary at Carlton Oaks Golf Course in Santee leaves thousands of dollars in equipment stolen
Surveillance cameras captured the moments a burglar broke into Carlton Oaks Golf Course maintenance facility in Santee Thanksgiving morning, stealing thousands of dollars in maintenance equipment.
SANTEE — Carlton Oaks Golf Course is typically a destination for a relaxing day on the links. But this week, the Santee golf course is dealing with the aftermath of a burglary that left thousands of dollars in maintenance equipment stolen.
The break-in happened around 3 a.m. Thanksgiving morning at the course's maintenance facility. Mike Aiken, the director of golf at Carlton Oaks, walked me through the maintenance barn, showing where the suspect allegedly removed a gate and attempted to disable surveillance cameras.
“He took this gate off. He came with tools. He literally had this gate off,” Aiken said.
We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here.Read the full story at 10News
Get an alert when there is news on Carlton OaksFollow Carlton Oaks