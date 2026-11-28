Surveillance cameras captured the moments a burglar broke into Carlton Oaks Golf Course maintenance facility in Santee Thanksgiving morning, stealing thousands of dollars in maintenance equipment.

SANTEE — Carlton Oaks Golf Course is typically a destination for a relaxing day on the links. But this week, the Santee golf course is dealing with the aftermath of a burglary that left thousands of dollars in maintenance equipment stolen.

The break-in happened around 3 a.m. Thanksgiving morning at the course's maintenance facility. Mike Aiken, the director of golf at Carlton Oaks, walked me through the maintenance barn, showing where the suspect allegedly removed a gate and attempted to disable surveillance cameras.

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“He took this gate off. He came with tools. He literally had this gate off,” Aiken said.