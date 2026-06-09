Burglar Uses Nitrous Oxide Canister to Smash Store Window, Steals DJ Gear Worth £2000

Security footage captures a thief using a 'hippy crack' canister to break into a vintage store in Shoreditch, stealing DJ decks and cables. The store owner, who had been sleeping in the shop after a previous burglary, confronted the thief but he escaped on a bike.

At 4:30 AM on June 6, a thief wearing a yellow beanie arrived on a bike at Bread and Butter Collections in Shoreditch, London . CCTV footage captured the entire incident as the crook first attempted to kick the door open but failed.

He then retrieved a nitrous oxide canister, commonly known as a 'hippy crack' canister, and used it to smash the shop window. After breaking the glass, he leaned inside and stole DJ decks and cables worth approximately £2000. The store owner, Ben Whittle, had been sleeping in the shop since a previous burglary 11 days earlier. He heard the glass shatter and rushed downstairs half asleep.

Finding himself face to face with the thief, he attempted to confront him but realised the door was locked and the keys were upstairs. By the time he retrieved the keys and got outside, the thief had already fled on his bike with the stolen equipment. Whittle expressed frustration, noting that his mother was relieved he hadn't been able to get out in time, as there's no way to know what weapons the thief might have carried.

The CCTV also showed Whittle pulling on wires connected to the DJ decks while the thief was still inside, but the thief managed to wrestle them free and ride off. Whittle commented on the unfortunate coincidence that the decks were just small enough to fit through the broken window, and that a carrier bag left in the display provided an easy means for the thief to carry away the gear.

This burglary came just 11 days after two other thieves on bikes had broken into the same store and stolen vintage clothes and bags worth £6000. The owner suspects the thieves may have been working together, as both used the same technique on the door. Now, with a new store opening scheduled for June 17, Whittle is under immense stress. He is getting quotes for security shutters costing between £2000 and £3000, but is unsure where to find the funds.

The repeated burglaries have forced him to sleep in the shop to prevent further thefts, disrupting his sleep and work.

'I should be in bed, you know, it's mental,' he said. The Metropolitan Police have confirmed they are investigating both burglaries but have made no arrests so far. They urge anyone with information to call 101 and quote reference 01/7655049/26. Bread and Butter Collections is a vintage store known for curated retro clothing, accessories, and music equipment.

Whittle, 33, had been preparing for the launch of his second location, making the burglaries even more devastating. The first burglary on May 28 involved two men on bikes who smashed the window and stole designer items worth £6,200. Whittle had since installed a temporary alarm and began sleeping in the store to deter further break-ins. Despite these precautions, the second thief struck again.

The nitrous oxide canister used in the burglary is typically used for whipping cream but has become a recreational drug known as 'laughing gas' or 'hippy crack.

' In recent years, these canisters have been increasingly used by criminals to break windows, as they are small, easy to carry, and can shatter glass with force. The Metropolitan Police have noted a trend of such canisters being used in burglaries and are working with local businesses to raise awareness. Community members in Shoreditch have expressed concern over the string of burglaries affecting small businesses. Local councilors have called for increased police patrols and better street lighting.

Meanwhile, Whittle remains determined to open his new store on June 17, despite the setbacks. He has launched a crowdfunding campaign to help cover the cost of security upgrades and to replace stolen items. The campaign has already raised over £3000 from supporters, but more is needed. Police continue to review CCTV footage and are appealing for witnesses.

Anyone with information about the suspect in the yellow beanie or the two previous thieves is urged to come forward. The case reflects the broader issue of retail crime in London, which has seen a rise in incidents targeting independent shops. The Met Police have reiterated their commitment to reducing such crimes and bringing offenders to justice





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Burglary Vintage Store London CCTV Nitrous Oxide

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Backrooms uses the bluntest metaphors to capture a uniquely Gen Z fearBackrooms uses the bluntest metaphors to capture a uniquely Gen Z fear

Read more »

Travis County Judge Sentences Man to Life in Prison for Aggravated Sexual Assault, BurglarA Travis County judge sentenced a 37-year-old man to life in prison without parole Wednesday after a jury convicted him of aggravated sexual assault and burglar

Read more »

Pew Research: 1 in 5 Americans Now Uses CryptoCryptocurrency adoption in the United States holds steady at 19%, but a new Pew Research Center survey reveals a widening partisan gap.

Read more »

4 Epsom salt uses around the house (and 7 ways to never use it)It's a myth that Epsom salt works in gardens.

Read more »