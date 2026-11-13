Burglar Eid Ajam Spared Deportation After ADHD Appeal Success

Eid Ajam avoids deportation to Sweden after a judge rules his ADHD and lack of support there violate his human rights, despite his serious car theft convictions in the UK.

A first-tier immigration tribunal judge in Nottingham has ruled that Eid Ajam, a 21-year-old Swedish national, will not be deported to Sweden despite his criminal conviction for car theft in the United Kingdom. The decision was reached after the tribunal accepted that Ajam's attention deficit hyperactivity disorder ( ADHD) would create insurmountable barriers to his reintegration into Swedish society.

ADHD and Lack of Support Block Deportation

Judge Shahzad Aziz determined that Ajam's specific mental health condition, combined with his total lack of practical experience in independent living, would significantly hinder his ability to settle in Sweden. The judge noted that Ajam has never lived on his own and has no family or social support network in the Nordic country, factors which exacerbate the challenges posed by his ADHD. While acknowledging that Ajam is intelligent enough to learn the Swedish language and would have access to the national welfare system, the tribunal concluded that these resources were insufficient to mitigate the isolation and daily struggles he would face. The ruling highlights how specific personal vulnerabilities can weigh heavily in human rights assessments regarding immigration and deportation.

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Major Car Theft Ring in West Midlands

Before addressing the immigration appeal, the tribunal reviewed the serious nature of Ajam's criminal history in the West Midlands. He was sentenced to two years and 11 months in prison for his role in a sophisticated gang that stole seven high-end vehicles worth more than £100,000. The offenses took place across the West Midlands and Worcestershire during November and December 2023. The gang targeted residential homes, often breaking in at night while families were present inside the houses. They stole car keys before driving off with premium motors, leaving victims frightened and anxious. One family was so deeply traumatized by the intrusion that they were forced to move house. Worcester Crown Court heard that Ajam was involved in all 11 burglaries associated with the ring, a role the trial judge described as being close to that of a ringleader.

Human Rights Appeal Under Article 8

Ajam successfully appealed the deportation order under Article 8 of the European Convention on Human Rights, which protects the right to private and family life. The tribunal found that removing him to Sweden would disproportionately interfere with his rights given his established life in Britain. Ajam moved to Britain with his mother and siblings when he was seven or eight years old. He was educated entirely in the UK, studied engineering at college, and was granted indefinite leave to remain in 2019. His immediate family, including his mother and three sisters, all reside in Britain. In contrast, he has no relatives or friends in Sweden, having attended school there for only a few months and never having worked in the country. Judge Aziz emphasized that while Ajam could theoretically learn Swedish, the practical difficulties of navigating daily life without support while managing ADHD tipped the balance in his favor.

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Controversial Stance and Future Warnings

The decision has drawn sharp criticism from political figures, including Chris Philp, the Shadow Home Secretary, who described the outcome as absurd. Philp argued that being caught red-handed should not count in a criminal's favor. The tribunal's ruling comes amidst a series of controversial immigration decisions that have sparked public debate. Just last week, an Albanian illegal immigrant named Ndue Paluca, jailed for his role in a £1.5 million drugs plot, was also granted the right to fight deportation. In that case, a judge suggested the crime did not cause serious harm because the cannabis was seized before being sold, and that deportation would violate the rights of his two young children. Judge Grey sent Paluca's appeal back to the first-tier tribunal for reconsideration, noting that his crime may not meet the threshold for serious harm.

Judge Warns Against Future Offending

Despite allowing the appeal, Judge Aziz issued a stern warning to Eid Ajam, stating that the decision was made by a narrow margin. He made it clear that this ruling does not minimize the seriousness of Ajam's offending behavior or the impact on his victims. The judge explicitly stated that Ajam should not view this as a permanent shield against deportation. If circumstances change materially, the respondent government would be entitled to consider fresh deportation action. Any future tribunal would be required to assess the prevailing circumstances at that time. Judge Aziz further warned that if Ajam commits further offenses, the government would be justified in reconsidering his right to remain in the UK, suggesting that the window for his current protection is conditional on his future conduct.