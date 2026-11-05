Burger King UK Fixes App Glitch After Customer Buys 18 Meals

Burger King UK corrected a pricing error allowing 18 Whopper meals for just £26.54 after Paul Martin reported the bug, sparking widespread online debate.

Paul Martin, a customer in Central London, successfully purchased eighteen Whopper meals for only £26.54 after exploiting a critical pricing error in the Burger King mobile application. The incident occurred on October 30, when Martin utilized the two-for-£12 promotional offer to add unlimited burgers to his order at no additional cost. This significant loophole allowed him to acquire eighteen burgers, eighteen portions of fries, and eighteen drinks in a single transaction. The actual retail value of this extensive fast-food haul was £188.82, representing a massive discount that was quickly rectified by the corporation.

How The Pricing Error Functioned

The technical flaw resided in the digital ordering system used by Burger King, enabling users to manipulate the quantity of items in the promotional bundle. Martin discovered that he could add any number of extra burgers to the two-for-£12 Whopper meal deal without the app charging the full price. This specific offer had been active since April and had been running periodically for years before the error emerged. The glitch effectively decoupled the price from the quantity, allowing customers to exploit the system for significant savings.

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Paul Martin And The Viral Social Media Post

Martin initially attempted to notify Burger King directly about the bug on October 30, posting on social media platform X with the message, '@BurgerKingUK can someone reach out to me. I have found a serious bug in your apps and kiosks. I have tried contacting via the usual channels, but being ignored.' His complaint was initially ignored, prompting him to demonstrate the severity of the issue three days later. He posted a photo of his receipt from the branch on The Strand in Central London, showing the £26.54 total for the eighteen meals. The post went viral, reaching over 1.6 million people and garnering nearly 5,000 likes.

Burger King Response And Immediate Fix

After Martin's post gained significant traction, Burger King responded directly to his query within the same day. A company representative wrote, 'Hey, cheers for getting in touch! Thanks for sharing this Paul. We are going to raise this with the team to investigate.' Within three hours of the company acknowledging the issue, the error was removed from the app and kiosk systems. Martin later noted that he had complained multiple times via the website, email, and social media over the past week before receiving any attention from the corporate team.

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Public Reaction And Online Debate

The incident sparked a heated debate among internet users regarding consumer ethics and corporate responsibility. Many social media users expressed outrage at Martin for reporting the error, with one user writing, 'You had a chance to solve world hunger Paul.' Another commenter stated, 'You could have been Robin Hood,' while a third user asked, 'Paul why would you betray us like this.' Some users humorously noted that Martin should have included himself in the count, suggesting '19 Whoppers if you include yourself!' The viral nature of the story highlighted the tension between exploiting system errors for personal gain and maintaining honesty.

Impact On Fast Food Industry Practices

This incident underscores the vulnerability of digital pricing systems in the fast-food industry and the rapid response required by major chains. Burger King's swift action to patch the bug demonstrates the high stakes of maintaining accurate pricing structures in promotional campaigns. The event also serves as a case study in how social media can amplify individual consumer actions into global news stories. The Daily Mail approached Burger King for further comment regarding the specific details of the bug and its resolution.