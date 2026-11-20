Burger King launches a Peanuts-themed holiday menu and collectibles on December 1, 2026. Discover details on the new Charlie Brown and Snoopy meals available at US locations.

Burger King has officially announced a new collaboration with the iconic Charles M. Schulz comic strip franchise, Peanuts, to celebrate the upcoming holiday season. This partnership will bring a special menu and exclusive merchandise to participating locations starting December 1, 2026. The promotional campaign aims to commemorate more than 76 years of joy associated with the beloved multimedia franchise.

Burger King Introduces Peanuts Holiday Menu

Burger King will launch a themed feast that mixes classic popular menu items with new Peanuts-themed twists on existing favorites. The promotional event avoids a gimmicky limited release by offering a comprehensive array of options for customers. The entire experience is designed to celebrate the enduring appeal of the characters created by Charles M. Schulz.

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The centerpiece of the offering is the Peanuts Pack meal, which is available for all ages. This meal includes specific food items and collectible merch for fans of the series. The packaging itself is a key feature, with each meal housed in a collectible, miniature Snoopy doghouse replica box.

Peanuts Pack Meal Details And Merch

The Peanuts Pack includes Charlie Brown Loaded Potato Tots, which are coin-shaped tots packed with cheese, bacon bits, sour cream, chives, and potatoes. Customers also receive a Snoopy Cookies & Creme Pie, featuring a chocolate cookie pie crust filled with vanilla creme and topped with holiday sprinkles and chocolate cookie crumbs.

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Each meal comes with a medium soft drink and a choice of two limited-edition Snoopy Holiday Beanies. These beanies are designed to keep customers warm during the winter months. The inclusion of these specific items creates a complete dining experience that combines traditional fast food with seasonal treats.

King Jr. Meal And Collectible Toys

For children and fans who remain young at heart, Burger King offers the King Jr. meal. This smaller-scale assortment is inspired by the Peanuts theme and includes special additions for collectors. The kids' meals will feature one of eight collectible Peanuts toys, which are arguably the most sought-after items in the promotion.

The King Jr. meal is designed to be ideal for children, especially during the holiday spirit. However, it also appeals to adult collectors looking to complete their sets of Peanuts merchandise. The eight different toys offer variety and encourage fans to visit multiple locations or purchase multiple meals.

Holiday Merchandise And Community Spirit

Beyond the restaurant menu, the collaboration extends to various holiday merchandise items. These include Igloo coolers, travel mugs, and Snoopy-themed beanies for staying toasty as winter approaches. Customers can also purchase holiday-themed Peanuts Crocs to keep their feet warm during the cold season.

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While the commercial aspects are prominent, the spirit of the campaign aligns with the values of the Peanuts franchise. Fans can enjoy these items while watching classic holiday specials like A Charlie Brown Christmas. The promotion encourages communities to gather and celebrate warmth and togetherness as the year comes to a close.

Availability And Future Collaborations

The Burger King and Peanuts partnership is available at participating Burger King locations in the United States. The launch date is firmly set for December 1, 2026, allowing customers to plan their visits accordingly. The company has expressed enthusiasm for the collaboration, aiming to provide a memorable experience for fans of all ages.

This event follows a trend of impressive Peanuts-branded holiday partnerships in recent months. From Igloo coolers to wearable apparel, the franchise continues to expand its presence in seasonal consumer goods. The Burger King collaboration adds to this growing list of licensed products and services available to the public.