Burger King partners with Peanuts for a December 1, 2026 promotion featuring meals inside a miniature Snoopy doghouse replica, including Charlie Brown themed items and exclusive collectibles.

Burger King announced a new partnership with the iconic comic strip franchise Peanuts on November 13, 2026, to launch the Peanuts Pack and King Jr. inspired meals. The promotion features a unique packaging design where every meal container is a replica of Snoopy's famous doghouse. This collectible box serves as the primary draw for fans eager to acquire merchandise from the collaboration.

Collectible Doghouse Packaging Details

Customers across the United States can obtain the Peanuts Pack starting December 1, 2026, as long as supplies last. The packaging itself is designed to be a miniature version of the iconic red doghouse that appears frequently in the comic strips. To preserve the integrity of the collectible box, consumers are advised to request the food items in separate bags rather than placing them inside the box. This precaution prevents grease and crumbs from damaging the cardboard structure intended for display or assembly.

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The Peanuts Pack includes specific menu items designed to appeal to adult tastes and nostalgia. The centerpiece is the Charlie Brown Loaded Potato Tots, which are coin-shaped potato pieces topped with cheese, bacon bits, sour cream, and chives. The meal also features a Snoopy Cookies & Creme Pie, consisting of a chocolate cookie pie crust filled with vanilla creme and decorated with holiday sprinkles and cookie crumbs. Additionally, the pack contains a medium soft drink and one of two limited-edition Snoopy Holiday Beanies.

Kids Meal Toys and Menu Options

The parallel King Jr. meal is tailored for children and includes one of eight special toys released for the promotion. One of the most sought-after items in this set is a miniature replica of Snoopy's doghouse, allowing young fans to own a piece of the franchise's history. The meal options for children are distinct from the adult-focused Peanuts Pack, ensuring a varied experience for different age groups.

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This release marks the latest in a series of collaborations featuring the versatile fictional home. Previous partnerships have included LEGO creating buildable Snoopy and Woodstock figures designed to sit atop the doghouse structure. Apple TV also featured the setting in the animated special Snoopy Presents: 12 Days of Snoopy, which debuted on November 13, 2026. These projects highlight how the doghouse functions as a central element of the Peanuts universe.

Merchandise and Broader Cultural Impact

Recent events have further emphasized the popularity of Peanuts memorabilia in physical retail spaces. Fans at a special Peanuts-themed night between the Columbus Blue Jackets and the Vegas Golden Knights NHL game received bobbleheads of Snoopy and Woodstock riding a Zamboni. This event demonstrated the continued appeal of niche collectibles tied to the franchise. The Burger King promotion adds to this trend by offering physical goods that extend beyond standard food packaging.

Creator Charles M. Schulz originally designed the doghouse with a whimsical, exaggerated scale that allowed for incredible versatility. Over decades of original strips, the structure has been depicted with a basement, indoor plumbing, and priceless art collections. The current promotion aligns with this lore by turning the doghouse into a container for toys, beanies, and meals. Other brands have previously utilized this aesthetic, including Starbucks crossovers and Blue Sky Clayworks cookie jars shaped like the doghouse.

Availability and Holiday Season Strategy

The December 1, 2026 launch date positions the promotion as a key holiday season offering. Alongside the Burger King deal, fans can expect other limited-time products such as advent calendar replicas. The simultaneous release of multiple merchandising lines suggests a coordinated strategy to capitalize on holiday shopping. As with previous limited runs, availability is subject to stock levels, encouraging immediate participation from collectors.

The integration of food, toys, and packaging into a single recognizable icon demonstrates the enduring marketability of the Peanuts brand. The doghouse serves as a canvas for various creative interpretations, from a fighter plane in the comic strips to a retail display box. This promotion ensures that the iconic structure remains a relevant and tangible part of modern pop culture merchandise for both new and longtime fans.