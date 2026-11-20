Burger King teams up with Peanuts for a limited-time holiday menu featuring Snoopy beanies, collectible toys, and festive food.

Burger King teams with Peanuts for a limited-time holiday menu launching December 1 at participating U.S. locations. The Peanuts Pack includes a Whopper or nuggets, Charlie Brown Loaded Potato Tots, pie, drink, and Snoopy beanie.

Fans can collect two exclusive Snoopy holiday beanies and enjoy new Peanuts-themed packaging in a Snoopy Doghouse Box. The Peanuts King Jr. Meal comes with kid-friendly choices and one of eight collectible toys starring Snoopy and friends. Snoopy and the Peanuts gang are getting ready to celebrate the holidays, and Burger King is bringing them along for the fun!

Also read Burger King Launches Peanuts Menu Featuring Snoopy, Charlie Brown and the Gang

Yet another fast-food restaurant is joining the holiday craze as it teams up withfor a limited-time holiday menu filled with festive food, collectible packaging, and more. Starting December 1, guests can grab the new Peanuts Pack, which arrives in a collectible Snoopy Doghouse Box and even includes one of two exclusive Snoopy holiday beanies. Fans can choose between a brown knit beanie featuring Snoopy relaxing on his red doghouse or a festive red version with Snoopy dressed as Santa.

The Peanuts Pack includes a choice of a Whopper with Cheese or 10-piece Chicken Nuggets served with a new Woodstock Golden Ranch dipping sauce. The holiday fun continues with Charlie Brown Loaded Potato Tots, packed with cheese, bacon bits, sour cream, chives, and potatoes, along with an all-new Snoopy Cookies & Creme Pie. But Burger King is not leaving the younger Peanuts fans out of the fun.

Advertisement

The Peanuts-inspired King Jr. Meal also comes in a collectible Snoopy Doghouse Box and includes one of eight holiday toys featuring Charlie Brown, Lucy, Linus, Sally, and several festive Snoopy designs. This limited-time menu arrives at participating U.S. Burger King locations on December 1, while supplies last. : A holiday feast served inside a collectible Snoopy Doghouse Box and topped off with one of two exclusive Snoopy holiday beanies.

Each Peanuts Pack includes: Choice of Entrée: A flame-grilled Whopper® with Cheese or 10-piece Chicken Nuggets served with the new Woodstock Golden Ranch dipping sauce Charlie Brown Loaded Potato Tots: Crispy, coin-shaped tots filled with melty cheese, savory bacon bits, sour cream, chives and fluffy potatoes Snoopy Cookies & Creme Pie: A chocolate cookie crust filled with smooth vanilla flavored creme filling and finished with festive holiday sprinkles and chocolate cookie crumbles: A kid-sized holiday meal served in the Snoopy Doghouse Box with your choice of hamburger, cheeseburger or 4-piece chicken nuggets, a side of applesauce or French fries, milk or apple juice to drink, and one of 8 collectible holiday Peanuts toysHe has been the Collectibles Editor since late 2019.

A dedicator Historian, Air Force Veteran, Marvel enthusiast, and collector that brings balance to the Force. Mattel expands its DC Premier collection with Deathstroke, a 6.5-inch action figure featuring 22 points of articulation, a sword, and more. Absolute Bane is here and Hot Toys is giving him a wicked new 1/6th scale figure that can recreate iconic Absolute Batman comic coversSearching for the perfect holiday gift?

Check out these five winter-ready finds, from faux fur blankets and clever scarves to cozy pillowsDisney Store brings Kit Fisto's iconic green Lightsaber to life with a new Legacy Lightsaber Hilt featuring sound effects and a display case. Bow Before the New Marvel Legends God Emperor Doom Hasbro is bringing God Emperor Doom to the Marvel Legends line — a Secret Wars figure up for pre-order Dec. 14 at Walmart, releasing Spring 2027.

Advertisement

Mattel expands its DC Premier collection with Deathstroke, a 6.5-inch action figure featuring 22 points of articulation, a sword, and more. Absolute Bane is here and Hot Toys is giving him a wicked new 1/6th scale figure that can recreate iconic Absolute Batman comic coversSearching for the perfect holiday gift?

Check out these five winter-ready finds, from faux fur blankets and clever scarves to cozy pillowsDisney Store brings Kit Fisto's iconic green Lightsaber to life with a new Legacy Lightsaber Hilt featuring sound effects and a display case. Bow Before the New Marvel Legends God Emperor Doom Hasbro is bringing God Emperor Doom to the Marvel Legends line — a Secret Wars figure up for pre-order Dec. 14 at Walmart, releasing Spring 2027.

Holiday Gift Guide 2026: Cozy Finds to Make Winter a Little Warmer Searching for the perfect holiday gift? Check out these five winter-ready finds, from faux fur blankets and clever scarves to cozy pillowsKPop Demon Hunters have a new experience they can literally walk through in Philadelphia, as Netflix House has opened their doors for it. Wholly has made its guacamole and avocado products more accessible with new squeezable 10-ounce squeeze packs available in Mild, Spicy Jalapeño and Sea Salt.

Moen wants to help everyone who is going to be playing Grand Theft Auto VI for the next few weeks stay hygienic with a custom gaming bathtubSony Electronics has taken their latest set of headphones back to the '80s, as they have released the USB-C version of the MDR-3R headphones