In the never-ending search for delicious food, Forbes has released the latest restaurant rankings in its inaugural top 100 list of 'America's Favorite Restaurants.'

A new Forbes survey has ranked the top 100 picks for "America's Favorite Restaurants.

" Forbes ranked its inaugural top 100 list of"America's Favorite Restaurants" by surveying over 100,000 customers. Wisconsin-based Midwest burger chainclaimed the top spot—recognized for its butter burgers, cheese curds, and frozen custard—earning its highest marks in food taste and quality. In the never-ending search for delicious food, Forbes has released the latest restaurant rankings in its inaugural top 100 list of "America's Favorite Restaurants.

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" America's Favorite Restaurants conducted a survey of more than 100,000 customers to determine which restaurants were "America's favorite. " Those who participated in the survey rated restaurants based on taste, food quality, value, and several other factors. Using this data, Forbes was able to rank exactly which restaurants Americans considered their "favorite.

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"Landing at the very top of the list was a Midwest burger chain based out of Prairie Du Sac, Wisconsin: Culver's. Founded in 1984, Culver's is best known for their butter burgers, Wisconsin cheese curds, and frozen custard. With over 1,000 locations across 26 states Culver's top ranking categories in the survey were for the taste and quality of the food. Clear Lake, Iowa: Logo of the Culver's fast food restaurant against a clear blue sky.

A West Coast favorite, In-N-Out, finished in second just behind Culver's. Texas-based HTeao finished in third, followed by Texas Roadhouse in fourth. Here's how the rest of the top 10 shook out on Forbes' inaugural "America's Favorite Restaurant" list.