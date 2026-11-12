Burberry Reports H1 Revenue Uptick to 1.1bn Pounds

Burberry has reported a 6 percent increase in fiscal first-half revenue to 1.1 billion pounds, reversing a previous loss and marking five consecutive quarters of growth driven by strong performance in the Americas and China.

, which reported a 6 percent uptick in fiscal first-half revenue to 1.1 billion pounds, and profit of 54 million pounds, compared with a loss of 18 million pounds in the corresponding period last year.

Comparable retail sales rose 4 percent in the first half and the second quarter, which was the fifth consecutive quarter of growth for the British brand, which has been undergoing a turnaround with‘s major product categories grew in the half, while wholesale revenue was up 17 percent in the period, outstripping guidance. All regions, with the exception of EMEIA, or Europe, the Middle East, India and Africa, reported growth.

Also read Bitdeer reports record Q3 revenue as net loss widens to $125.5 million

The Americas region remained an engine behind growth, with sales up 12 percent in the six months to Sept. 26, followed by a 7 percent uptick in China and 3 percent in Asia-Pacific. EMEIA sales fell 2 percent in the six months. He added that in the first half, womenswear, menswear, childrenswear and accessories all grew in an uncertain environment.

“Having laid the foundations for growth, I am more confident than ever that we will realize the full potential of this extraordinary British luxury brand,” he said. In the six months, Burberry’s core outerwear category grew in the double-digits. Leather goods grew strongly in the first half, with an acceleration in the second quarter following campaigns to promote bags, boots, shoes and accessories. The company added that it saw improved store productivity in the period.

Advertisement

Burberry said, “We will continue to drive performance and deliver sustainable long-term value, and in the full fiscal year we expect to make further progress on our financial ambitions, including delivering revenue growth and margin expansion. We remain mindful of the uncertain external environment.

”Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty CollaborationThe Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So FarFirst Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom BrowneFirst Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, AmiriFirst Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLabOn the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the LooksVideo: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 SneakerThese Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers