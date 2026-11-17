Moses and Apple Martin made a joint appearance at a Burberry festive event in New York, highlighting their evolving careers in music and fashion.

Moses Martin and Apple Martin attended a Burberry festive party at The Mark Hotel in New York on Monday night, stepping into the spotlight alongside their mother, Gwyneth Paltrow. The siblings, children of the former Coldplay frontman and the Academy Award-winning actress, appeared together to support Moses' recent career milestones in both modeling and music.

Moses Martin, 22, recently served as the new face of Burberry in a campaign titled 'Escape to the Countryside,' which launched in July. The fashion house, established in 1856 by Thomas Burberry, selected the singer and musician to feature in the campaign alongside professional models Edie Campbell, Nora Attal, and Sang Woo Kim.

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During the promotional shoot for the brand, Moses Martin was photographed carrying a $2,095 'Check Backpack' that displayed the iconic plaid print associated with the British luxury label. In another promotional image, he was depicted in a tennis-ready outfit, wearing a $395 'Cotton Polo Shirt' in denim blue while seated next to a $2,650 'Check Holdall' bag.

Beyond his modeling debut, Moses Martin is actively pursuing a musical career as the lead vocalist and guitarist for the alternative rock band People I've Met. In May of this year, he released his debut EP, titled 'Bunny,' continuing a musical path that includes a notable performance with his father Chris Martin's band, Coldplay, at the Glastonbury Festival in 2016.

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Apple Martin's Rising Career in Fashion and Film

Apple Martin, also 22, graduated from Vanderbilt University in May and has been steadily building a presence in the modeling industry. Her recent work includes starring in a campaign for the French luxury house Chloe, demonstrating her growing influence in the high-fashion sector separate from her parents' immediate orbits.

In addition to her work in front of the camera, Apple Martin is preparing for her debut in feature films. She is scheduled to appear in a semi-autobiographical movie about filmmakers set for release in 2027. The Warner Bros. project is directed by Nancy Meyers and features an ensemble cast including Penélope Cruz, Kieran Culkin, Jude Law, and Owen Wilson.

Family Dynamics and Co-Parenting Arrangements

Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin married in 2003 before announcing their 'conscious uncoupling' in 2014, finalizing their divorce in 2016. Despite the dissolution of their marriage, the pair has maintained a famously close co-parenting relationship, raising their two children together in a collaborative and supportive environment.

Gwyneth Paltrow subsequently married television producer Brad Falchuk in 2018, creating a blended family structure. Falchuk shares two children, Isabella and Brody, with his ex-wife Suzanne Bukinik, who have grown up alongside the Martin siblings in this extended family unit.

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Chris Martin's Recent Relationship Status

Chris Martin was previously in a long-term, on-and-off relationship with actress Dakota Johnson, who is 37 years old. The couple remained engaged for nearly eight years before reportedly splitting for good in June 2025. A source confirmed to People magazine at the time that the breakup felt final for the musician, marking a significant shift in his personal life following his long-standing public relationship.

The attendance of both Moses and Apple Martin at the Burberry event highlights the next generation's entry into the public eye. While Apple continues to explore opportunities in acting and modeling, Moses is solidifying his identity as a musician and model. Their parents, Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin, remain prominent figures in Hollywood, often supporting their children's individual pursuits while navigating their own separate personal and professional chapters.