Burberry Partners with One&Only Aesthesis for Greek Hospitality Expansion

Burberry extends its hospitality initiatives to Greece, collaborating with One&Only Aesthesis on the Athenian Riviera through October. The resort, set in a protected forest reserve in Glyfada, features the brand's signature pattern reworked in turquoise, inspired by local waters, across pool areas, gardens, and courts. The British heritage brand also showcases its historical bathing suits and cruisewear from the 1930s, offering guests custom buggies, bicycles, and Burberry-branded boats. This follows a similar activation at Hôtel Belles Rives on the French Riviera.

is extending its hospitality push to Greece, teaming with One&Only Aesthesis on the Athenian Riviera for a takeover that will run until the end of October.

Set within a protected forest reserve in Glyfada, the resort was a popular filming location in the 1950s and ’60s, and still leans into that cinematic mood today.signature house check has been reworked in turquoise, inspired by the waters surrounding the resort. The pattern appears across the main pool area and gardens, and extends to the tennis and padel courts.

The British heritage brand is also drawing on its own history of bathing suits and cruisewear from the 1930s, using the Greek setting to showcase its links to water and travel. Guests can tour the property in custom buggies and bicycles, or head out along the coastline on Burberry-branded boats.

French Riviera presence at Hôtel Belles Rives in Cap d’Antibes,There, the house cut its check pattern into the croquet lawn, branded the buggies, offered hot-air balloon rides and created Burberry-branded sports and pool accessories. WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2026 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.





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Burberry One&Only Aesthesis Greek Hospitality Athenian Riviera Resort Takeover

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