Richard Martyn seeks £110,000 from London Borough of Barnet after council denied permit to fell oak trees linked to £104,000 home damage. Legal battle centers on root damage liability.

Richard Martyn, a former supplies manager for Burberry, has initiated legal proceedings against the London Borough of Barnet to recover £110,000 in damages caused by two large oak trees in his garden. The pensioner is seeking compensation for the £104,000 required to repair subsidence issues at his property located in The Reddings, Mill Hill, north London.

The Core Subsidence Dispute

The legal conflict originated from a refusal by council planning officials to grant permission for the removal of two oak trees, which Martyn argues were directly responsible for extensive structural damage to his home. One of the trees stands at 45 feet tall while the other exceeds 80 feet, and both are subject to a tree preservation order due to their designated special amenity value. Martyn contends that the roots of these specific trees penetrated beneath the foundations of an extension at the rear of his property, causing significant ground movement and cracking that compromised the structural integrity of the building.

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Evidence of Root Damage

The first visible signs of structural instability appeared in November 2017, when Martyn's grandson noticed a prominent crack in the living room wall. Following an expert assessment in 2018, an arboricultural report explicitly identified the two oaks as the dominant vegetation causing the subsidence. The report recommended their immediate removal to prevent further deterioration, a recommendation the council rejected based on the trees' environmental and aesthetic contribution to the neighborhood.

Legal Arguments and Expert Testimony

David Thomas, representing Martyn at the Upper Tribunal Lands Chamber, argued that the council's decision to maintain the trees was unreasonable given the foreseeable risk to the property. He presented evidence that pruning was an inadequate solution and that the soil conditions, specifically shrinkable clay, were highly susceptible to the water demands of the large trees. Thomas emphasized that the foundation of the extension was excavated to a depth of 1.3 meters, exceeding standard recommendations for such soil types, which suggests Martyn took reasonable precautions against root-related issues.

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Council Defense and Heave Risks

The London Borough of Barnet disputes all liability, asserting that felling the trees would have likely triggered destructive earth movement known as heave damage. James Neill, counsel for the council, argued that engineering experts indicated that removing the trees would cause the ground to swell as it regained moisture, potentially causing even more severe damage than the subsidence currently present. The council maintains that underpinning would have been necessary regardless of whether the trees had been removed, thereby negating their responsibility for the repair costs incurred by the homeowner.

Compensation and Future Precedent

Martyn's claim extends beyond the direct repair costs of £104,000, adding interest to reach the total compensation figure of £110,000. He argues that the council's exercise of its right to protect the trees under the preservation order directly triggered his entitlement to compensation for the resulting property damage. The case highlights the complex tension between individual property rights and communal green space preservation, with the outcome potentially influencing how future tree preservation disputes are handled in similar residential contexts across the borough.