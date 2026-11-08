Burberry Christmas Ad Features Brosnan and Delevingne Ahead of Key Results

Burberry launches a festive campaign starring Pierce Brosnan and Cara Delevingne as investors await half-year financial results under CEO Joshua Schulman's turnaround strategy.

British luxury fashion brand Burberry has unveiled its latest Christmas advertisement featuring actor Pierce Brosnan and model Cara Delevingne dancing to Sylvester's 1982 hit Do Wanna Funk?. The festive commercial depicts a lively family party set within the panelled ballroom of Longleat House, the historic residence of the Marquess of Bath. This high-profile marketing push coincides with the imminent release of the company's financial performance for the first half of the year.

Festive Campaign Showcases Premium Merchandise

The advertisement prominently displays a wide array of Burberry products designed for adults, children, and pets. Key items highlighted in the video include a Kensington trench coat priced at £1,895, a Cotswolds handbag costing £1,925, and an Ambleside puffer jacket available for £1,395. Shoppers can also find assorted scarves featuring the iconic house check pattern as well as a new blackwatch tartan design offered at £395. These products form the core of the brand's gift collection aimed at the holiday season.

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CEO Schulman's Turnaround Strategy in Focus

Investors are closely monitoring Burberry as chief executive Joshua Schulman prepares to announce results on Thursday since he assumed leadership in July 2024. Schulman has initiated a comprehensive overhaul of the business following a period of significant challenges. His strategy emphasizes British heritage to reposition the label in a competitive luxury market. This approach aims to attract younger consumers who had previously been deterred by high price tags on entry-level accessories.

Financial Metrics Signal Operating Profit Growth

Analysts project that sales at the FTSE 100 company increased by 3 per cent to slightly above £1.1 billion for the half-year ending in September. Operating profits experienced a substantial rise to £44 million compared to £19 million in the previous period. These figures suggest early success in Schulman's efforts to reverse declining performance caused by a consumer slowdown in China. The brand operates 65 stores in this critical market which has historically been its largest revenue driver.

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Mike Ashley Stake and Market Context

Maverick entrepreneur Mike Ashley holds a 6 per cent stake in the 170-year-old company through his Frasers empire. His portfolio includes Sports Direct, a holding in British bag maker Mulberry, Harvey Nichols stores, and Flannels which acts as a Burberry stockist. Ashley's investment interest raises questions about his long-term intentions for the luxury brand. Burberry shares currently trade at £11.22, up from £7.40 when Schulman joined, though they remain below their post-pandemic peak levels.

Consumer Spending Trends and Future Outlook

Industry observers note that luxury spending may not return to the buoyant post-pandemic levels characterized by revenge buying. The current economic environment presents ongoing challenges for high-end retailers worldwide. Burberry's focus on accessible entry-level products and strong British branding aims to build long-term customer loyalty. The upcoming financial report will provide critical insights into the effectiveness of these strategic adjustments.