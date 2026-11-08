Burberry CEO Schulman to Reveal Financial Turnaround as Holiday Ad Stars Pierce Brosnan

Burberry releases a festive campaign featuring Pierce Brosnan as investors eye Joshua Schulman's turnaround results and Mike Ashley's stake.

Burberry is preparing to announce its half-year financial results on Thursday, with investors closely monitoring the performance of chief executive Joshua Schulman's strategic turnaround plan. The announcement comes as the luxury retail er launches its latest Christmas campaign, which features actor Pierce Brosnan dancing with model Cara Delevigne to Sylvester's 1982 hit Do Wanna Funk? The high-profile commercial is designed to drive visibility for premium merchandise during the critical holiday shopping season.

The festive advertisement was filmed at the Longleat House estate, the historic home of the Marquess of Bath. It depicts a boisterous family party set in a grand panelled ballroom, showcasing an extensive range of products for adults, children, and dogs. The scene serves as a vibrant backdrop for items including a £1,895 Kensington trench coat and a £1,925 Cotswolds handbag, highlighting the brand's commitment to high-value gift sets.

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Analysts project that the FTSE 100 company's sales will rise by 3 per cent to just over £1.1 billion for the half-year ending in September. Operating profits are expected to see a significant surge, increasing from £19 million to £44 million during the same period. These figures will provide crucial insight into whether the new leadership is successfully reversing the consumer slowdown that has impacted the luxury sector globally.

Since taking leadership in July 2024, Schulman has implemented a comprehensive strategy to address challenges in China, Burberry's most vital market with 65 stores. A core component of this approach involves targeting younger, aspirational shoppers who were previously deterred by steep prices on entry-level accessories. The campaign emphasizes accessible luxury through items like the £1,395 Ambleside puffer jacket, various scarves in the house check, and new blackwatch tartan designs priced at £395.

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Mike Ashley, whose Frasers empire includes Sports Direct, Mulberry, and Harvey Nichols, holds a 6 per cent stake in Burberry. Ashley recently reduced his shareholding, leading to speculation about his long-term intentions regarding the 170-year-old brand. Schulman is expected to address questions regarding his interactions with Ashley and the company's current valuation during the upcoming earnings call with investors.

When Schulman joined the company, Burberry shares traded at £7.40p, whereas they are currently valued at £11.22. Although this represents notable growth, the stock price remains well below its peak levels recorded in the years following the pandemic lockdowns. The market is watching to see if Ashley intends to integrate the luxury label into his broader ecosystem or continue as a passive investor in the British icon.

The luxury sector continues to face headwinds, with some industry observers suggesting that spending levels will not return to the post-pandemic highs driven by revenge buying. Despite this caution, Burberry has emphasized its British heritage as a key tactic to differentiate itself in a highly competitive market. The brand is betting that its renewed focus on identity and accessibility will drive sustained growth.

The success of the holiday campaign and the financial results will provide significant insight into the effectiveness of the new leadership's strategy. Stakeholders are watching closely to see if the emphasis on accessible luxury and British identity can drive sustained growth in a recovering but cautious market. The outcome will determine whether the brand can maintain momentum into the next fiscal year.