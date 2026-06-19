Bunnie Xo Reveals Divorce Blindsided Her, Jelly Roll Confirms Split

In a candid podcast episode, Bunnie Xo opened up about her divorce from Jelly Roll, revealing she was blindsided by the filing despite telling him to do so in anger. The couple remains best friends with no infidelity involved.

Bunnie Xo , the wife of country music star Jelly Roll , has spoken out about their impending divorce in a candid episode of her Dumb Blonde podcast.

The 46-year-old podcast host revealed that she was blindsided by the divorce filing, despite having told him to file the papers in the heat of an argument. Bunnie explained that she never expected him to follow through, as they had both used the threat of divorce as a weapon in the past. She described their relationship as one where communication breakdowns led to a recipe for disaster, with both partners bottling up their feelings instead of addressing issues.

Bunnie admitted that while they had been good at having uncomfortable conversations for the first eight years of their marriage, the past year and a half saw them drift away from that practice due to the changes in their lives as Jelly Roll's fame skyrocketed. The divorce was officially filed in a Tennessee court on May 18, but news only broke publicly on June 15.

Bunnie emphasized that she is still best friends with Jelly Roll and that there was no infidelity involved. She said that while she initially wanted to go to therapy and work things out, she now respects his decision and is happy for him.

The podcast host also shared that she is looking forward to discovering herself single again, and she has maintained a cordial relationship with her estranged husband, joking that he is taking better care of her in the divorce than during the marriage. Jelly Roll, whose real name is Jason DeFord, confirmed the split at a recent concert, telling fans that Bunnie's account of events is true and that they will remain best friends forever.

The divorce comes as a shock to many fans who saw the couple as a strong unit, especially given Jelly Roll's public battles with addiction and his rise to fame. Bunnie has been a constant support throughout his career, and the news has left many wondering what went wrong. In her podcast, Bunnie delved into the details of the argument that precipitated the filing.

She said that after a period of tension, they had a heated exchange where she told him to file the divorce papers out of frustration. Jelly Roll, who she described as a runner, had said those words before, but this time he acted on them. The couple did not speak for a week afterward, and during that time, Jelly Roll decided to take legal steps.

Bunnie admitted to being blindsided, as she never thought he would actually go through with it. She also reflected on her own history with marriage, noting that this was her third marriage and that she is clearly not good at it. Despite the pain, she expressed gratitude that their friendship remains intact and that they are handling the divorce amicably.

The couple's story serves as a reminder that even seemingly solid relationships can face insurmountable challenges, especially when communication breaks down. Bunnie's open and honest discussion about the divorce has resonated with many listeners, who appreciate her vulnerability. As she embarks on this new chapter, she remains optimistic about the future and committed to staying on good terms with Jelly Roll.

The saga of their split continues to unfold, but for now, both parties seem focused on moving forward in a positive way





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