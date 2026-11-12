Bunnie Xo Poster Removed From Goodnight Nashville Following Divorce

Jelly Roll's ex-wife Bunnie Xo's large pin-up poster was removed from his Nashville bar after their amicable divorce settlement. Details on the removal and their public statements follow.

Photographers captured images of a large pin-up poster of Bunnie Xo being physically removed from Goodnight Nashville on Wednesday, November 11. The real name of Bunnie Xo is Alisa DeFord, and the massive prop depicts the 46-year-old country music personality in a sparkling bathing suit and heels. This specific poster previously held a central position directly above the bar at the establishment. The outlet reported that the poster was loaded into the back of a truck and driven away from the property on that same day. It remains unknown where the prop will eventually end up.

Divorce Settlement and Amicable Split

DeFord subsequently learned that she and her ex-husband, Jelly Roll, reached a quick settlement in July. A judge signed off on an absolute divorce on the grounds of irreconcilable differences later that same month. The former couple have repeatedly maintained that their separation and the subsequent divorce process were entirely amicable. There was no public acrimony reported during the legal proceedings that finalized their marriage status.

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Jelly Roll Addresses Divorce Rumors

Jelly Roll insisted that the internet is a liar regarding rumors about their split. He stated that he and his wife are best friends and will always be best friends. He added that he and Bunnie got off the phone earlier in the day of his statement. He confirmed that nobody cheated on anybody and directed listeners to a podcast episode for the truth. He declared that this would be the only time he ever speaks about the personal matter.

Podcast Discussion on Relationship Dynamics

Bunnie Xo addressed rumors that her marriage was troubled less than a year before the divorce filing. She explained in an August 2025 episode of her Dumb Blonde podcast that the couple never argued because they both held things in. She described this dynamic as a recipe for disaster after eight years of marriage. The past year and a half involved a departure from their usual communication style.

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Arguments and Social Media Changes

Their disagreements came to a head during an argument on Mother's Day involving divorce papers. Bunnie acknowledged that mentioning divorce papers is a cardinal rule they never broke until that moment. Jelly Roll has officially removed any mention of his estranged wife from his Instagram bio. Fans noticed the country crooner's subtle social media edit as the couple moves forward.

Current Status and Future Steps

The former pair were first spotted kissing at Jelly Roll's bar in Nashville during the 4th of July weekend. Bunnie declared that she is happy in this new chapter of her life and hopes it does not change anytime soon. The removal of the poster marks a physical step in their separation. Both parties continue to manage their public narratives separately.