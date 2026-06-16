Bunnie XO and Jelly Roll's relationship has been through a significant challenge with Jelly Roll's infidelity in 2018. However, they have been working on rebuilding their relationship and have been making public appearances together.

Bunnie XO and Jelly Roll 's Relationship: A Journey of Love and Rebuilding After Infidelity . Bunnie XO, the host of the popular podcast 'Dumb Blonde,' has been open about her struggles with infertility and her marriage to country music artist Jelly Roll .

The couple, who have been together for nearly a decade, faced a significant challenge when Jelly Roll had an affair in 2018. However, they have been working on rebuilding their relationship and have been making public appearances together. Bunnie XO has been vocal about the difficulties of facing pain and heartbreak, but choosing to do the work and rebuild with the person she loves.

She has also been open about her experiences with domestic assault and sexual assault, and has been praised for her bravery in sharing her story. In a recent appearance on the 'Human School' podcast, Bunnie XO spoke about the challenges of rebuilding a relationship after infidelity and the importance of facing pain head-on. She also discussed her experiences with IVF and the emotional toll it has taken on her.

The couple has been working on rebuilding their relationship and has been making public appearances together, including a recent pre-Grammy gala and a music industry awards show. Bunnie XO has been praised for her strength and resilience in the face of adversity, and her relationship with Jelly Roll continues to be a source of inspiration for many





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Bunnie XO Jelly Roll Infidelity Rebuilding Relationship Love And Rebuilding

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