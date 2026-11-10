Marathon Gets Permanent PvE Expedition Mode on December 8, With Free Open Play Week Through December 15

Bungie's December 8 update adds a permanent PvE Expedition mode, a PvP Deathmatch beta, and a free Open Play Week through December 15 for all players.

Bungie is launching a major new direction for Marathon on December 8, and the studio is opening the full game to everyone for free through December 15. The update adds a permanent PvE Expedition mode, a new PvP Deathmatch beta, and the Bishop Runner Shell.

The Open Play Week lets anyone download and play the full game at no cost until December 15. During the open weekend, players will have access to Expedition, the Bishop Runner Shell, the updated Perimeter map, and additional gear and rewards. Any progress made during the open weekend will carry over to the full game.

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Expedition is the clearest signal of the shift. It is a permanent PvE mode where players fight computer-controlled enemies rather than other players. The trailer presents it as a cooperative option for anyone who enjoys Bungie's combat design but prefers not to compete against other people.

Marathon has built its reputation around tense PvPvE gameplay, where players contend with both rival players and enemy forces in the same matches. Fans have long asked for a less competitive way to play, and Bungie is answering that request directly with Expedition.

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Deathmatch arrives as a new PvP mode that will be available in beta while Bungie works out the best way to implement it. The trailer showed it alongside the other additions, but no full release timeline for the beta has been provided.

The Bishop Runner Shell adds more varied gameplay to the game. Maps are being updated as well, and the trailer shows the Perimeter map receiving huge changes and additions.

Bungie is also running Crew Up, a limited-time event from December 8 at 12 PM PT through December 22 at 10 AM PT. Players can join by redeeming the code DMA-T7Y-XJL, which unlocks a new Events section in the Codex where they can complete more objectives and collect rewards.

Crew Up encourages players to team up and tackle the new PvE content together. Bungie presents the event as a way to bring the community together around cooperative play rather than direct player-versus-player conflict.

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Bungie frames the entire update as a delivery on what players have been asking for since Marathon launched. The changes to Expedition, Deathmatch, the Bishop Runner Shell, and the Perimeter map show where the studio is focusing its attention right now, and the studio continues to work on the game.

Players who want to sample the changes can try Expedition and the other new content for free before the Open Play Week ends on December 15. Progress made in that window stays available when they continue into the full game.