Bungee Jumping Instructors Accused of Removing GoPro After Fatal Jump Without Safety Rope

A witness claims that bungee jumping instructors removed a GoPro camera from the body of a 21-year-old woman moments after she was thrown from a 130ft bridge without a safety rope, resulting in her death. The incident occurred at the abandoned Skeleton Bridge in Limeira, São Paulo. Three instructors have been arrested for homicide with eventual intent, but they claim a 'blackout' during set-up and cannot remember who failed to attach the rope. Investigations continue as the camera remains missing.

A shocking incident has unfolded in Limeira , São Paulo , where a 21-year-old woman, Maria Eduarda Rodrigues de Freitas, lost her life during a bungee jumping activity gone terribly wrong.

According to multiple witness accounts and circulating footage, Maria was hurled from the abandoned Skeleton Bridge-a height of approximately 130 feet-without a safety rope attached. She had specifically requested to be launched in an 'aeroplane style' jump, where two instructors hoist her above their shoulders as she spreads her arms. The activity, intended to be an adrenaline-filled experience, turned into a fatal tragedy due to an apparent catastrophic failure in equipment checks.

One particularly disturbing claim comes from Rafael Goulard, a bystander who was waiting for his turn at the rope jump. Goulard told local news outlet EPTV that he witnessed one of the employees removing a GoPro camera from the neck of Maria's body after she had already fallen to the ground. This raises serious questions about the instructors' priorities in the immediate aftermath: 'Was he worried about the equipment, about hiding evidence, or worried about its financial value?

' Goulard further observed that employees were collecting equipment and putting it into a car after the accident, and some were even changing their clothes. He reported this suspicious activity to a police officer, who then ordered all team members to remain at the scene. Despite these orders, two men reportedly fled shortly after the realization of what had happened dawned on the group.

Maria was seen wearing a helmet and a body harness, which should have included locking carabiners to attach the heavy-duty climbing rope. However, in the recorded video, a long coil of rope lies unattended on the floor beside the instructors from the company 'Entre Cordas e Ih Voei'. As she was released from the instructors' grip, bystanders can be heard yelling frantically, 'the rope, people, the rope.

' The instructors appear disoriented and in a 'catatonic state' following the jump, offering no explanation to the remaining customers. Their lawyer, Rafael Gomes dos Santos, later claimed that the team members were in shock and could not explain what happened because they had been doing this for years without incident. Police investigations led to the arrest of three men: Maicon Fernandes Cintra, 42; Luis Felipe Feliciano Egoroff, 32; and Vitor de Freitas Gonçalves, 27.

They face charges of homicide with eventual intent. During questioning, both Maicon and Luis Felipe claimed they could not remember who was responsible for the final safety checks or where the failure occurred. Luis Felipe, who reportedly earned only about £26.50 per jump, told police that team members did not have set responsibilities and that equipment checks were carried out 'jointly.

' This lack of clear protocols is now under intense scrutiny. The victim had been an aspiring physical education teacher. Earlier that morning, she had posted an Instagram story showing the bridge and the grassland below with the caption: 'Who was the crazy person who let me jump off a bridge?

' This poignant post now serves as a haunting prelude to the fatal error. The police report confirms that Maria was using an action camera to film her experience, consistent with the GoPro she wore in earlier footage.

However, when asked about the camera's whereabouts, the employees claimed ignorance. Despite searches in the surrounding area, the equipment has not been recovered-a missing piece that could potentially hold crucial evidence about the moments before and after the jump. The São Paulo Public Security Secretariat confirmed that six people were taken in for questioning. As the judicial process continues, the arrested trio appeared before a judge and were remanded in custody.

The incident has sent shockwaves through the local community and raised broader concerns about safety standards in adventure tourism operations. The combination of alleged negligence, the suspicious removal of the camera, and the instructors' inability to recall critical details paints a picture of profound procedural breakdown and possible attempts to cover up the true sequence of events.

The investigation remains active, with authorities working to reconstruct exactly how such a fundamental safety oversight could occur and what happened to the missing GoPro footage





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Bungee Jumping Accident Fatal Jump Skeleton Bridge Limeira São Paulo Gopro Camera Missing Evidence Homicide Charges Safety Negligence Adventure Tourism

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