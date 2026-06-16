Bungee jumper who jumped from same bridge hours before woman's death says organisers 'let standards slip'

Emanuel, who bungee jumped from the Skeleton Bridge hours before Maria Eduarda Rodrigues de Freitas died after plunging without a safety rope, claims the organisers rushed through a backlog of 93 participants after rain delays, compromising safety. The 21-year-old's fatal fall was captured on video, and three men have been arrested on homicide charges.

An adventurer who bungee jumped from the same bridge just hours before a 21-year-old woman was launched to her death without a safety rope has claimed the organisers let standards slip amid a huge backlog of thrill-seekers waiting for a turn.

Maria Eduarda Rodrigues de Freitas, 21, died after plunging around 130ft from the abandoned Skeleton Bridge in Limeira, São Paulo state, in an incident captured on shocking video that has since spread widely online. According to local reports, she had requested to perform an airplane-style jump, in which she was lifted onto the shoulders of two instructors with her arms outstretched before being released from the bridge.

The aspiring physical education teacher is reported to have paid £27 for the jump, as well as extra for a 360-degree GoPro camera that can be seen in her hand before the jump. Now a man, who identified himself only as Emanuel, has come forward to tell how he believes the pressure of clearing a queue of waiting participants after rain delays may have contributed to the tragedy.

Emanuel said he was the second of 93 people to jump from the bridge that day but believes the pressure of clearing a queue of waiting participants after rain delays may have led to the tragedy. The GoPro device has not been recovered and police believe it could be key to reconstructing the final moments before the tragedy, including any instructions given to Maria Eduarda and whether it recorded the fatal jump.

Speaking to Brazilian influencer Diego Schueng, Emanuel shared footage of his own jump at the same spot on Saturday morning. Tragically the victim, who has been named locally as Maria Eduarda Rodrigues de Freitas, had posted photographs of her jump wristbands and the bridge just moments before the incident. Video taken at the scene shows Maria Eduarda Rodrigues de Freitas, 21, being taken to the edge by the bungee jump instructors before being thrown into the ravine.

The video shows the bungee cord securely attached to his leg before he leaps from the bridge - in stark contrast to the footage of Maria Eduarda's fatal jump, in which what appears to be the same cord can be seen lying coiled on the bridge behind her. He remembered how he initially felt reassured that the equipment looked secure and everything seemed to be in order.

From the group communications to the individual briefings and when I arrived to jump, I felt safe. Emanuel completed his jump without incident, but says that as the team rushed to get through the other waiting participants, their conduct left a lot to be desired. He said: It was a very atypical day. It had rained, there were delays and there were many people waiting to jump.

In my perception as a participant, the organisation left a lot to be desired. Obviously what happened is not acceptable and cannot be explained away. But in my opinion there was a lack of professionalism. The positive impression I had of the experience completely fell apart.

Maria Eduarda's fiancé, who had travelled to the bridge with her and witnessed the horrifying incident, reportedly became so distressed after seeing her plunge that he suffered a medical emergency and was taken to a local hospital. Yesterday, a nurse who happened to be visiting the site as a tourist said she scrambled down a steep embankment in a desperate bid to save Maria Eduarda after seeing the 21-year-old plunge from the bridge.

Rayza Dias told Brazilian TV programme Domingo Espetacular that she found the student still showing faint signs of life. Video taken at the scene shows the young woman being taken to the edge by the staff before being thrown into the ravine. Bystanders can be heard frantically shouting in the background, the rope, people, the rope, in the seconds after she was released. I saw that she was breathing heavily and checked her pupils - both were dilated.

I also felt a pulse. It was weak, but she still had one, she said. The nurse said she spoke to Maria Eduarda in an effort to keep her conscious while waiting for further help, but she had suffered multiple traumatic injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. Following the tragedy, two men fled the scene but were tracked down with police helicopters.

Six people were taken in for questioning, with three men - Maicon Fernandes Cintra, 42, Luis Felipe Feliciano Egoroff, 32, and Vitor de Freitas Gonçalves, 27 - remanded in custody on allegations of homicide with dolo eventual, a Brazilian legal concept broadly equivalent to acting with implied intent. The charge alleges the defendants accepted or consciously assumed the risk that their actions could result in death, even if causing a fatality was not their direct intention.

The incident has sparked outrage and raised questions about safety standards in adventure tourism. Local authorities have launched a full investigation, and the bungee operation has been suspended pending review. The family of Maria Eduarda is demanding justice and calling for stricter regulations to prevent similar tragedies.

Meanwhile, the community mourns the loss of a young life full of promise, remembered by friends and family as a vibrant and kind-hearted individual. The case continues to develop as more details emerge about the events leading up to the fatal jump. The recovered footage from bystanders has been crucial in piecing together the sequence of failures that led to the disaster.

Experts are analyzing the equipment and procedures used, highlighting the critical importance of proper safety checks and trained personnel in extreme sports. The tragedy serves as a stark reminder of the risks involved in such activities and the need for unwavering adherence to safety protocols





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