Bungee jumper plummets to her death as she’s thrown off bridge with no cord after making grim joke

A bungee jumper horrifically plunged to her death after she was thrown off a bridge without a bungee cord — and the entire thing was captured in a shocking video. Maria Eduarda Rodrigues de Freitas…

A bungee jumper horrifically plunged to her death after she was thrown off a bridge without a bungee cord — and the entire thing was capturedMaria Eduarda Rodrigues de Freitas, 21, fell 130 feet to her death during Saturday’s sickening incident in Limeira, São Paulo, reported Brazilian outlet Globo.

Maria Eduarda Rodrigues de Freitas / Instagram Sickening video posted on social media shows de Freitas being carried towards the edge of the disused “Skeleton Bridge,” and thrown off it by staff. After she fell, a witness filming is heard pointing to the rope left behind on the ground and shouting, “Guys, the rope! ”Her fiancé was watching on as she plummeted to her death, according to police.

De Freitas, a physical education and sports management student, posted a message on her Instagram story shortly before the jump.

“Who was the crazy person who let me jump off a bridge? ” she wrote on her story in a joking tone, reported O Globo. Six people have been arrested following the incident, including three people at the scene of the jump. Two of the suspects tried to flee the scene and had to be tracked down by a helicopter in the wooded area, according to the military police.





nypost / 🏆 91. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Bungee Jumps Deaths Freak Accidents

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Five Teens Killed in Santa Maria Crash, Alcohol SuspectedA high-speed crash in Santa Maria Valley killed five teens and critically injured another. Officials suspect DUI involvement, highlighting the area's alcoholism problem among teens and adults. Investigators found liquor bottles at the memorial site.

Read more »

Timing and Frequency of Napping May Reveal Risk of Early DeathA study by researchers at Harvard found that napping between 9am and 7pm increased the risk of death, with morning naps being particularly concerning.

Read more »

‘O Horizon’ Review: Maria Bakalova and David Strathairn Are Reunited by App in a Slender AI AllegoryStarring Maria Bakalova and David Strathairn, Madeleine Rotzler's 'O Horizon' is ostensibly sci-fi, though it feels plausible in the present day.

Read more »

RuPaul In ‘Stop! That! Train!’, BTS, Maria Bakalova & ‘Amores Perros’ 4K Restoration'Stop! That! Train!' with RuPaul, a restored 'Amores Perros', 'The Gas Station Attendant', 'O Horizon', 'Promised Sky' are new indie films opening.

Read more »