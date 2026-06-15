Bungee Jump Tragedy: Woman Dies After Instructors Forgo Safety Rope and Remove Camera

A 21-year-old woman died after being thrown from a bridge during a bungee jump in Brazil when instructors failed to attach the safety rope. Witnesses claim an employee removed her GoPro camera from her body post-fall. Three men were arrested for homicide with eventual intent, citing a 'blackout' and lack of fixed responsibilities.

The tragic death of Maria Eduarda Rodrigues de Freitas, a 21-year-old aspiring physical education teacher, occurred on Saturday during a bungee jump at the abandoned Skeleton Bridge in Limeira , São Paulo .

Witnesses report that she had requested to be launched 'aeroplane style,' where two instructors would hoist her above their shoulders as she spread her arms. However, the crucial safety rope was never attached. Disturbing footage circulated online showing the moments leading to her fall. Following the incident, a witness named Rafael Goulard, who was waiting for his turn, claimed he saw one of the employees remove a GoPro camera from the neck of Maria's body after she had fallen.

He questioned whether the removal was motivated by concern for equipment, an attempt to hide evidence, or financial considerations. According to police, Maria had been wearing an action camera to film her jump, but when questioned, the employees stated they did not know its whereabouts. Searches in the area failed to locate the device.

Goulard also reported seeing employees collecting equipment and changing clothes after the accident, prompting him to alert a police officer who ordered the team to remain at the scene. He described the employees as being in a 'catatonic state' and disoriented, with no explanation offered to the remaining customers. Three men were arrested for homicide with eventual intent: Maicon Fernandes Cintra, 42; Luis Felipe Feliciano Egoroff, 32; and Vitor de Freitas Gonçalves, 27.

Luis Felipe, who earned approximately £26.50 per jump, told police that the team did not have fixed responsibilities and that equipment checks were conducted 'jointly.

' When asked who was responsible for the final safety checks for Maria's jump, he and Maicon claimed they 'can't remember,' citing a 'blackout' during set-up. Their lawyer, Rafael Gomes dos Santos, stated that the men were in shock and argued that nothing like this had ever happened in their years of operation.

Video evidence shows Maria being lifted by three men in white helmets, one holding her legs and another her torso, before they walked to the edge and threw her over. Bystanders can be heard frantically yelling, 'the rope, people, the rope,' as she was released. Maria had posted an Instagram story minutes before the jump showing the bridge with the caption: 'Who was the crazy person who let me jump off a bridge?

' She was wearing a safety helmet and harness, which should have had locking carabiners for the rope that was found unattended on the floor. Brazil's military police reported that two men fled the scene after realizing the severity of the mistake. Six people were taken in for questioning, and the trio appeared before a judge and were remanded in custody.

The incident has raised serious questions about safety protocols and accountability within the bungee jumping company 'Entre Cordas e Ih Voei'. The investigation continues as authorities seek to understand how such a fundamental safety failure could occur. The removal of the GoPro camera, if confirmed, suggests a potential attempt to destroy evidence, which could exacerbate the legal consequences for the arrested individuals.

The company's lack of clear responsibilities and the 'joint' nature of equipment checks appear to have contributed to the tragic oversight. Maria's family and the public are demanding answers and justice for the preventable death of a young woman who was simply pursuing an adventurous activity. The case has garnered widespread attention in Brazil and internationally, highlighting the importance of rigorous safety measures in extreme sports.

The legal proceedings will likely focus on establishing criminal negligence and whether the 'blackout' claims are credible or merely a defense strategy. The arrested men face charges of homicide with eventual intent, indicating that the prosecution believes they acted with disregard for the obvious risk to Maria's life





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Bungee Jumping Maria Eduarda Rodrigues De Freitas Skeleton Bridge Limeira São Paulo Gopro Safety Rope Homicide Blackout Entre Cordas E Ih Voei Rafael Goulard Extreme Sports Accident Brazil

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