Bungee Instructors Face Homicide Charges After Failing to Attach Safety Rope, Launching Woman to Her Death from São Paulo Bridge

Three bungee jumping instructors in Brazil have been arrested for homicide with eventual intent after they accidentally launched a 21-year-old woman to her death without attaching her safety rope. The tragic incident, captured on video, occurred at the Skeleton Bridge in Limeira, São Paulo, when the team forgot to secure the bungee cord before throwing Maria Eduarda Rodrigues de Freitas in an "aeroplane style" jump. Instructors claim confusion over final safety responsibilities, while a witness alleges an employee removed her action camera post-accident, prompting concerns about evidence destruction.

A tragic incident occurred on Saturday at the Skeleton Bridge in Limeira, São Paulo , where Maria Eduarda Rodrigues de Freitas, a 21-year-old aspiring physical education teacher, lost her life during a bungee jumping activity.

Three instructors-Maicon Fernandes Cintra, 42, Luis Felipe Feliciano Egoroff, 32, and Vitor de Freitas Gonçalves, 27-are facing charges of homicide with eventual intent after they failed to attach a safety rope before launching her from the bridge in an "aeroplane style" jump. Disturbing video footage circulating online shows the trio lifting Maria above their heads and hurling her 130 feet to her death, with the unused safety rope lying at their feet.

A friend who accompanied Maria that day recounted their intention to simply have fun, describing her as a sweet, polite dreamer with a huge heart. He expressed disbelief and grief in a social media tribute, calling the event a nightmare. Two instructors reportedly attempted to flee after realizing the mistake but were tracked down by a military helicopter and arrested in a nearby wooded area. Police questioned six individuals, leading to the three arrests.

The instructors' attorney stated that none could recall who was responsible for the final safety checks, noting that equipment inspections were conducted jointly. Egoroff, who earned approximately £26.50 per jump, told police that team members had no set responsibilities during jumps. Reports indicate that Egoroff and Cintra held Maria's body for the throw while Gonçalves held her feet. New mugshots show the two men appearing dazed in custody.

A witness claimed one employee removed Maria's action camera from her neck after she fell, raising concerns about evidence tampering. Maria had posted an Instagram story earlier that morning showing the bridge with the caption, "Who was the crazy person who let me jump off a bridge?





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Bungee Jumping Accident Brazil São Paulo Homicide Charges Safety Rope Failure Skeleton Bridge Maria Eduarda Rodrigues De Freitas Instructor Negligence Video Evidence Arrest Tragedy

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